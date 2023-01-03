What to Watch 010823

Sunday, Jan. 8

NFL Football

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live

The NFL’s playoff picture will be clear after today’s final regular-season games. CBS and FOX air afternoon regional matchups, and NBC airs the Detroit Lions at the Green Bay Packers nationally in primetime.

Alert: Missing Persons Unit

FOX, 8pm

New Series!

Making a special premiere tonight before moving to its regular Monday evening time slot starting tomorrow, this drama that follows members of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit comes from executive producers Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath (The Blacklist). Each episode features a life-or-death search for a missing person that runs alongside police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and his ex-wife Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez) series-long quest to find the truth about their own long-lost son.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Premiere!

In Season 3 of the mystery series set in Victorian London, Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) finds herself in new mysteries as she struggles to build her detective agency. Growing competition from a rival agency creates new problems, all while she is still juggling her relationship with Inspector William Wellington, aka the Duke (Stuart Martin). In tonight’s premiere, when a famous magician does the ultimate disappearing act and vanishes into thin air, a newspaper hires Eliza to investigate, despite the fact that the Duke is already on the case.

Elvis in Concert

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies celebrates what would have been the 88th birthday of legendary rocker Elvis Presley (he was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi, and died in Memphis Aug. 16, 1977, at age 42). While Elvis was also famous for starring in various character roles for scripted films during his career, some of his more memorable appearances onscreen came when he was just being himself in documentary/concert films, and TCM is airing two of the most renowned of those. First is Elvis: That’s the Way It Is, a 1970 documentary that chronicles Presley’s Summer Festival in Las Vegas during August of that year following his return to live performances after years of making movies. The film shows Elvis performing a number of hits, as well as candid footage of him hanging out with his entourage and fans weighing in on what the King means to them. Following that is Elvis on Tour (1972), a Golden Globe-winning concert film shot during Presley’s 15-city spring performing tour earlier that year.

Highway Thru Hell

The Weather Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This Canadian docuseries that follows Jamie Davis’ heavy rescue company in British Columbia as it works to keep the treacherous, but important, Coquihalla Highway open returns for Season 11. In the opener, “Hell and High Water,” Jamie’s new operator hits a Coquihalla mudslide, while highway crews are in a life-or-death race to evacuate motorists and save vital infrastructure.

East New York: “10-13”

CBS, 8:30pm

As Bentley (Lavel Schley) fights for his life, Haywood (Amanda Warren) and the team race to track down the shooter in the new episode “10-13.”

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

AMC, 9pm

New Series!

Based on Anne Rice’s bestselling trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches,

