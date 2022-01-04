What to Watch 010922

Sunday, Jan. 9
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
Magnolia Network, 1pm
New Series!
Magnolia Network cofounder Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes.
Zoë Bakes
Magnolia Network, 2pm
New Series!
Drawing from the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë François teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts at home.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBC, 2pm Live; also streams on Peacock
NBC concludes its live coverage of the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships with the Men’s Free competition.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
Check out pranks, including a wife who scares her husband by pretending she cut her finger, kids’ funny reactions to face filters, crazy cats and a mom who discovers her?kids’?diaper cream disaster.
The 27th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards
The CW and TBS, 7pm Live
The show will continue its combined Film and Television awards format, honoring the finest in both cinematic and televised/streaming achievement. Location and additional details for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Love’s Second Chance
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When Rose (Gabrielle Christian), a passionate, 30-something fashion stylist living in New York, inherits her grandmother’s vintage dress shop, she returns to her small hometown to take care of the store. As she’s contemplating closing the store for good, she runs into her charming high school crush, Cole (Cody Ray Thompson), who convinces her to restore the store and help people in need who can’t afford new clothes. After hesitantly agreeing, the two friends reminisce about their old feelings, and realize that the store is not the only thing that deserves a second chance — so does their love.
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC, 8pm
Hosted by pop-culture legends Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune takes a star-studded spin on America’s Game and welcomes celebrity contestants to spin the world’s most famous?Wheel and solve puzzles for a chance to win $1 million. All of the money won by the celebrity contestants will go to a charity of their choice. This episode’s celebrity contestants include Marcia Cross (playing for Stand Up To Cancer), Karl-Anthony Towns (playing for Vera Institute of Justice) and Anthony Anderson (playing for Anderson Family Foundation).
The Top Ten Revealed: “Running Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the best tunes to help you through even your toughest runs.
Call Me Kat
FOX, 8pm (This follows live football in all time zones — 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT)
Season Premiere!
Mayim Bialik is back as cat café owner Kat for Season 2 of the comedy series. The season premiere, “Call Me Kerfuffled,” features a Blossom reunion with Bialik’s former costars Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov making guest appearances. The regular cast also includes Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant and Swoosie Kurtz.
Family Dinner
Magnolia Network, 8pm
New Series!
Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional a
