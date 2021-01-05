What to Watch 011021

Sunday, Jan. 10
Cabaret
TCM, 5:45pm
Willkommen, bienvenue and welcome to Best Director Oscar winner Bob Fosse’s legendary Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1972 adaptation of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s stage musical. It’s one of the most stylishly creative and toe-tapping musicals ever put on film. Inside the Kit Kat Klub of 1931 Berlin, starry-eyed American singer Sally Bowles (Liza Minnelli) and an impish emcee (Joel Grey) sound the call to decadent fun, while outside the Nazi party grows into a brutal force. Cabaretwon eight of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated; along with Fosse’s directing Oscar, Minnelli won for Best Actress and Grey won for Best Supporting Actor. Michael York also stars.
The Watch: “The What?”
BBC America, 8pm
The city of Ankh-Morpork is on high alert for deadly dragon attacks, and the race is on to find the mystical artifact that grants the owner control of the beast in the new episode “The What?”
Critics’ Choice Super Awards
The CW, 8pm
The inaugural Critics’ Choice Super Awards is a special event honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action and Animation. The winners will be revealed in this special television presentation, which will be produced remotely following COVID safety protocols, hosted by writer/director/podcaster Kevin Smith and actress/writer Dani Fernandez.
Home Town: “Color Psychology”
HGTV, 8pm
Lisa and Mike run a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for women recovering from difficulties. They’re passionate about restoring old houses because they believe that imperfect and broken things can be made beautiful again. Working with an all-in budget of just $100,000, Ben and Erin Napier get scrappy and turn a neglected building into an uplifting oasis of calm and safety where new beginnings can flourish.
The Nanny Murders
Lifetime, 8pm
When Jamie is hired by famed business magnate Warren to be his children’s nanny, she is delighted to work for her idol. But after he makes unwanted sexual advances, she discovers that he has a dark side that he’s willing to kill to keep secret. Stars Mia Topalian, Arianne Zucker and Coby Ryan McLaughlin.
Disasters at Sea: “Ignition Point”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
The chemical tanker Bow Marinersuffers a massive explosion off the coast a Virginia. Only six of the ship’s 27 crewmembers survive the blast and the plunge into a freezing cold ocean laced with toxic chemicals. To figure out what went wrong, investigators search for clues on the sunken wreckage, in video evidence and aboard a sister ship halfway around the world.
American Gods
Starz, 8pm
In Season 3, Shadow angrily pushes away his apparent destiny and tries to settle down and find his own path in the idyllic town of Lakeside, Wisconsin. He’ll discover, though, that his new home has its own dark, bloody secrets and that it’s not simply a matter of rejecting being a god. Instead, he has to choose what kind of god he will be.
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: “In the Hot Seat: Ray Romano and Firefighter Lauren Kuykendall”
ABC, 9pm
