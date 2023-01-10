What to Watch 011523

Sunday, Jan. 15

Mayor of Kingstown

Paramount+

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of the Jeremy Renner-led drama from cocreator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) begins; new episodes are available Sundays.

NFL Playoffs: Wild Card

CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live

The NFL’s wild-card playoffs continue today with the Miami Dolphins at the Buffalo Bills (CBS), the N.Y. Giants at the Minnesota Vikings (FOX) and the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals (NBC).

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The CW, 7pm Live

The year’s finest in film and television are honored in this live event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler.

The Princess and the Bodyguard

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

On her 35th birthday, Lexi (Emily Alatalo) discovers who she secretly always was — a princess. She now has two weeks to find a suitable date for the royal gala under the watchful eye of her handsome but infuriating bodyguard, Noah (Ryan Bruce).

East New York: “By the Book”

CBS, 8pm

Tried-and-true detective work is challenged when a dancer is found on the New York City subway tracks in the new episode “By the Book.”

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Arabella’s”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Eliza (Kate Phillips) bumps into Arabella Herbert, the girl who made her life a misery growing up. But as an adult, Arabella seems kind and considerate, and everybody loves her. So when Eliza suspects she may be a criminal, no one wants to hear it, least of all Duke (Stuart Martin).

Boys and Their Horses

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Stories about girls and their horses have been so frequent as to almost be cliché at this point, but there have also been a few notable tales about the relationships between boys and their horses, some of which have been adapted for the big screen. Turner Classic Movies has two of those tonight, beginning with The Black Stallion (1979), based on Walter Farley’s novel. It follows a boy (Kelly Reno) who is shipwrecked with a wild Arabian stallion off the coast of Africa in the 1940s. Eventually bonding with the equine, the boy trains the horse to race after they are rescued. The film costars Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee Mickey Rooney, who 35 years earlier had also starred in another famous horse-themed feature, 1944’s National Velvet. Tonight’s second film is My Friend Flicka (1943), an adaptation of Mary O’Hara’s novel. Young Roddy McDowall plays a boy who learns about life and responsibility after he is given the titular mustang filly to raise.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: “The Dark Place”

AMC, 9pm

The second episode of the new series finds Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) out of control and unfit to perform surgeries after Ellie’s death. Her paranoia that someone is following her is proved true. In New Orleans, Deirdre (Annabeth Gish) and her mysterious companion Lasher (Jack Huston) work together to draw Rowan home.

NCIS: Los Angeles: “Best Seller”

CBS, 9pm

The NCIS team springs into action when Sam’s (LL Cool J) friend Tom (guest star David Paul Olsen) finds himself being hunted down by enemies from his past in the new episode “Best Seller.”

