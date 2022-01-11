What to Watch 011622

Sunday, Jan. 16
NFL Football: Wild-Card Playoffs
CBS, FOX & NBC, beginning at 1pm Live
The NFL’s wild-card playoffs continue Sunday with the Philadelphia Eagles at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX), the San Francisco 49ers at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS) and the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Kansas City Chiefs (NBC). Monday night’s game with the Arizona Cardinals at the L.A. Rams airs on ABC/ESPN.
Tennis: Australian Open: First Round
ESPN, 7pm Live
The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park for the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022. ESPN and ESPN2 share coverage through Jan. 29.
Fishing for Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When Kendall (Andrea Brooks), a successful restaurant designer, comes home to Mystic Bay for the annual Big Catch Festival, she finds herself in uncharted waters with town newcomer Zack (Spencer Lord). Is Kendall baited for trouble in her hometown, or will she catch true love?
The Top Ten Revealed: “’90s Rap Throwbacks”
AXS TV, 8pm
Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts are throwing it back as they count down the best in ’90s rap.
My Best Friend’s Secret Life
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When teenager Maggie makes a new friend in the cool, edgy Laurel, she’s thrilled. But Maggie soon realizes she’s being groomed for something much worse than a best friend, and it’s up to her mother Kate to save her. Stars René Ashton, Nicolette Langley, Rachel Turner Pusey and Philip Boyd.
The Real Murders of Atlanta
Oxygen, 8pm
New Series!
The Real Murders of Atlanta portrays the unbelievable cases of homicide that highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip-hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech. Told by the investigators, witnesses, reporters and loved ones who have direct connections to the cases, each hourlong story brings Atlanta’s hustle and deadly decadence into sharp focus.
Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Three”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
To meet their connection in Aden, Fogg (David Tennant) and Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) hire a camel driver to cross the desert.
Hollywood Rise and Fall
TCM, beginning at 8pm
Catch a Classic!
Tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies features two dramas showcasing film industry drama among Hollywood types both behind and in front of the camera. First, in writer/director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’ sardonic, semisatiric The Barefoot Contessa (1954), Humphrey Bogart plays a down-and-out director who helps propel a beautiful young Spanish singer (Ava Gardner) to big-screen stardom by manipulating and exploiting the industry. Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Edmond O’Brien also stars. Then, Kirk Douglas, Edward G. Robinson, Cyd Charisse and Claire Trevor lead Vincente Minnelli’s Two Weeks in Another Town (1962), about the on-set politics and romantic intrigue that arises when Hollywood actors and filmmakers arrive in Rome to shoot a romantic costume drama.
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe
CNN, 9pm
New Series!
This four-part docuseries, narrated by actress Jessica Chastain, reclaims the life and legacy of legendary Hollywood bombshell Marilyn Monroe (born Norma Jeane Mortenson) to reveal a new
Related Media: