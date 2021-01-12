What to Watch 011721

Sunday, Jan. 17
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Playoffs
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live
Sunday’s divisional playoff action begins on CBS with the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, followed by the NFC game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints on FOX.
U.S. Figure Skating Championships
NBC, 3:30pm Live
NBC Sports’ live coverage of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships from Las Vegas concludes today with the men’s free skate.
A Streetcar Named Desire
TCM, 3:30pm
Catch a Classic!
Four Oscars out of 12 nominations (including Best Picture) went to Best Director Oscar nominee Elia Kazan’s 1951 adaptation of playwright Tennessee Williams’ sordid, Pulitzer Prize-winning 1947 play of lust and madness in New Orleans’ French Quarter (Williams received an Oscar nomination for adapting his work for the screen). Best Actor Oscar nominee Marlon Brando launched a revolution in screen acting (not to mention an endless stream of people mimicking his famous “Stella!” cry) with his raw portrayal of brutish salesman Stanley Kowalski, who clashes with his wife Stella’s (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Kim Hunter) sister Blanche DuBois (Best Actress Oscar winner Vivien Leigh), a neurotic and delicate Southern belle haunted by her checkered past, who comes to live with them. Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Karl Malden also stars.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
In this new episode, catch a mom getting help from the fire station when her son gets his arm stuck in a vase, kids’ hilarious reactions to the Toddler Temptation Challenge when candy is left in front of them, and the hazards of mud.
Exhumed
Oxygen, 7pm
New Series!
From executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, this new series examines gripping murder cases in which unearthing a victim’s body is the key to solving the twisted crimes. Each episode features a suspenseful exhumation that has led to shocking new breakthroughs, unexpected plot twists and, ultimately, justice being served.
NCIS: Los Angeles: “A Fait Accompli”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “A Fait Accompli,” NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, and Callen (Chris O’Donnell) has a big question for Anna (returning guest star Bar Paly).
Batwoman: “What Happened to Kate Kane?”
The CW, 8pm
Season Premiere!
Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, while a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere.
Home Town: “A Musician’s Retreat”
HGTV, 8pm
Arecording producer is back in Laurel, Mississippi, looking for an artist’s retreat. He received a dilapidated cabin from his late father, and while Ben and Erin Napier are up for the risky restoration challenge, they think he&rsqu
