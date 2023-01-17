What to Watch 012223

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFL Playoffs: Divisional Playoffs

CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live

The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Buffalo Bills on CBS, and the Dallas Cowboys are at the San Francisco 49ers on FOX. The winners advance to next Sunday’s conference championship games.

The Clue to Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Audrey Harper (Rachel Bles) heads to Hope Cove to write about the anonymous Ask Aunt Hope, a love advice column that is a mainstay of the town’s local newspaper. There, she meets the paper’s charming and handsome editor in chief, Morgan Cooper (Travis Milne), who helps her uncover the true identity of “Aunt Hope.”

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Hotel St. Marc”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Eliza (Kate Phillips) is on the trail of a notorious con man and tracks him down to a hotel in a remote part of France. She believes she has finally caught Scotland Yard’s most wanted man, but she is not the only hotel guest who wants to claim the reward.

Jury Duty

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In real life, many of us may grumble a bit when called upon to serve on jury duty, and might find the process dull. But in the world of the movies, stories and scenes focused on juries can offer plenty of dramatic excitement and suspense, as evidenced in tonight’s double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the most famous film focused on a jury: the Best Picture Oscar-nominated 12 Angry Men (1957). Best Director nominee Sidney Lumet’s tense courtroom drama takes us into the deliberations of jury members (given the era, the jury is comprised entirely of 12 white men) in a New York City murder trial. When Juror 8 (Henry Fonda, also a producer) is initially the only one who expresses a skeptical caution, the others are frustrated even as they are forced to more carefully consider the evidence before jumping to a hasty verdict. Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall and Jack Warden costar. Second on tonight’s double bill is Perfect Strangers (1950), a romantic drama starring Ginger Rogers and Dennis Morgan as a divorcée and a married man who fall in love while serving on a sequestered jury during a murder trial.

Accused

FOX, 9pm (airing after NFL on FOX)

New Series!

Each stand-alone episode of this new anthology series opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view, the drama reveals how an ordinary person became caught up in an extraordinary situation as one wrong turn led to another. Guest stars include Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Rachel Bilson, Margo Martindale, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Keith Carradine. Following tonight’s premiere, the series airs Tuesdays beginning Jan. 24.

All Creatures Great and Small: “Surviving Siegfried”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

Siegfried’s (Samuel West) World War I experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse. Meanwhile, Helen (Rachel Shenton) faces a decision over James’ (Nicholas Ralph) TB testing plan.

Monday, Jan. 23

Under the Vines

Acorn TV

Season Premiere!

This comedy/drama is back for its second season, with two episodes available Mondays starting today through Feb. 6. Sydney socialite Daisy Monroe (Rebecca Gibney) and ex-London lawyer Louis Oakley (Charles Edwar

