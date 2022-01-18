What to Watch 012322

Sunday, Jan. 23
SEAL Team
Paramount+
Season Finale!
Season 5 of the David Boreanaz-led military action drama comes to a close.
Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress
Peacock
New Series!
This five-part docuseries spotlights several of the most powerful and trailblazing women working in the NFL, who are shaping the future of football, whether on the field as officials, on the sidelines as coaches, or in other capacities. New episodes stream each week leading up to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, with the final episodes available on Feb. 20 and 27. The first two episodes can also be seen on the NBC broadcast network Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, respectively.
Designing Woman
TCM, 5:45pm
Catch a Classic!
In this Oscar-winning (for its screenplay by George Wells) 1957 romantic comedy, after “meeting cute” while visiting Los Angeles, sportswriter Mike Hagen (Gregory Peck) and fashion designer Marilla Brown (Lauren Bacall) end up returning to Manhattan as husband and wife. As the newlyweds find out how little they really know each other, each starts questioning their impulsive union — and things get even more tense when their respective exes (Dolores Gray and Tom Helmore) enter the picture. Director Vincente Minnelli’s spry romantic farce also stars Sam Levene and Chuck Connors.
The Secret Life of Pets
NBC, 7pm
In this 2016 animated family favorite, Max (voice of Louis C.K.), a Jack Russell Terrier, is living a happy life when his owner, Katie (Ellie Kemper), brings in a stray, Duke (Eric Stonestreet). The two dogs — with the help of their other animal friends — soon learn they have more in common than first imagined.
Love on the Road
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When restaurant makeover show host Abby (Erin Cahill) gets a new assignment to turn a rustic small-town diner into a place on the culinary map, she knows she’s way out of her element. But as Abby and diner owner Tom (Jesse Hutch) spend time together in and out of the kitchen, Abby discovers the joy of good comfort food, a place she just might call home and a thing she just might call love.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Bands With Tennessee Roots”
AXS TV, 8pm
Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the best bands who have some connection to Tennessee.
Legends of the Hidden Temple: “The Aboriginal Australian Legend of the Seven Sisters”
The CW, 8pm
Season Finale!
Cristela Alonzo cheers on four teams as they compete to win the chance at the Temple Run and $25,000.
Deadly House Call
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
A busy working mother hires a nurse to care for her wealthy father who has early onset dementia, but soon a bizarre deception creeps in when the seductive nurse makes a play for the family fortune. Stars Joanne Jansen, Neville Edwards and Sierra Wooldridge.
Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Four”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Invited to a wedding in India, Fogg (David Tennant) has his diplomatic skill tested when a British officer arrests the groom. Then, unwittingly drugged, Fogg spills his true motivation for the trip to Abigail (Leonie Benesch).
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe
CNN, beginning at 9pm
Season Finale!
The four-part docus
Related Media: