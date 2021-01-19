What to Watch 012421

What to Watch Jan. 24-30
Sunday, Jan. 24
A Perfect Planet: “Humans”
discovery+
Series Finale!
The concluding episode of this stunning natural history series from the BBC narrated by Sir David Attenborough looks at the dramatic impact of the world’s newest force of nature — human beings — and what can be done to restore our planet’s perfect balance.
A Discovery of Witches Marathon
AMC, beginning at 1:25pm
Based on the bestselling and critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Deborah Harkness, this darkly entertaining series is an enchanting modern-day love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life. Historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer, Hacksaw Ridge), a reluctant witch denying her heritage, accidentally discovers a long-lost bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library and is immediately thrown into the heart of a dangerous underworld. On her journey, she finds herself tossed into the path of enigmatic vampire and geneticist Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode, The Crown), who hides a dark family secret.
The Philadelphia Story
TCM, 1:30pm
Catch a Classic!
Best Director Oscar nominee George Cukor’s sophisticated, Best Picture Oscar-nominated 1940 screwball comedy classic is adapted from Philip Barry’s play set in Philadelphia’s tony Main Line suburbs. Best Actress Oscar nominee Katharine Hepburn re-creates her stage role as society girl Tracy Lord, whose upcoming second marriage is imperiled by the attentions of her playboy ex-husband, Dexter (Cary Grant). He hopes to win Tracy back by sabotaging the wedding with the help of a tabloid reporter (Best Actor Oscar winner James Stewart), but Dex doesn’t count on how attractive she begins to find the charming stranger. The chemistry among all the leads is terrific, and their sparkling repartee comes courtesy of Donald Ogden Stewart’s Oscar-winning screenplay.
NFL Football: AFC and NFC Championship Games
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live
A Super Bowl LV berth is on the line today as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship on FOX and the Buffalo Bills are at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on CBS.
Batwoman: “Prior Criminal History”
The CW, 8pm
After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time.
Disasters at Sea: “Destination Unknown”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
The fishing vessel Destinationsuddenly goes missing in the frigid waters off the Alaskan coast. With no distress call or survivors, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and United States Coast Guard need to find out how and why the respected vessel suddenly went down, taking its experienced crew of six with it.
Charmed: “An Inconvenient Truth”
The CW, 9pm
Season Premiere!
The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the Faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) st
