What to Watch 012923

Sunday, Jan. 29

Godzilla Movie Marathon

Comet, beginning at 11am

Giant monsters from Japan’s Toho Studios (mostly Godzilla) stomp all over Comet this afternoon and evening in a 16-hour movie marathon featuring Godzilla, King of the Monsters! (1956), Godzilla vs. Monster Zero (aka Invasion of Astro-Monster, 1965), War of the Gargantuas (1966), Son of Godzilla (1967), Destroy All Monsters (1968), Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973), Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974) and Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975). Visit comettv.com for more info and availability.

Woman of the Year

TCM, 11:45am

Catch a Classic!

Before Katharine Hepburn ever met Spencer Tracy, she wanted him as her costar in this 1942 romantic comedy/drama directed by George Stevens. Conceived to build on the smashing comeback Hepburn had made in The Philadelphia Story, Woman of the Year is the story of rival newspaper reporters who wed, only to find that their careers aren’t so compatible when they both demonstrate unflinching commitment to their work. The freewheeling but pinpoint-sharp screenplay by Ring Lardner Jr. and Michael Kanin won an Oscar, and Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress. In the film, the legendary Hollywood pair forged a fresh and realistic vision of what marriage could be, and it marked the beginning of the long-lasting personal and professional union between Hepburn and Tracy, who would go on to make eight more films together. Woman of the Year stands as a dazzling, funny and sometimes rueful observation of what it takes for men and women to get along — both in the workplace and out of it.

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championships

FOX & CBS, beginning at 3pm Live

The teams playing in Super Bowl LVII Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, are determined today with the San Francisco 49ers at the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC (FOX) and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC (CBS) championship games.

Figure Skating: U.S. Championships

NBC, 3pm Live

The finals of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships from San Jose, California, air live today on NBC.

Finding Love in San Antonio

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Adela Romero (Valentina Izarra), a successful Los Angeles TV chef, is offered a new network series that will send her traveling around Europe. But when her homesick young daughter (Isabella Rivera-Gandulla) runs back to San Antonio — where her heart is, and where the restaurant at which Adela got her start is now struggling — Adela must consider much more than just the excitement of personal fulfillment.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke: “Bloodline”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Detective Fitzroy (Evan McCabe) sees one of his colleagues plant evidence on a suspect. With Duke (Stuart Martin) away, he turns to Eliza (Kate Phillips) and hires her to look into a case of police corruption.

The Way Home: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) falls in love with the past and has her first kiss, while Kat (Chyler Leigh) starts a job at the local paper.

All Creatures Great and Small: “What a Balls Up!”

PBS, 9pm (WTTW Chicago, 8pm)

TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger; Helen (Rachel Shenton) struggles with her lifelong vocation; and Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) have brushes with lov

Related Media: