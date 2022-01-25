What to Watch 013022

Sunday, Jan. 30
Love Off the Grid
discovery+
New Series!
Four couples think they have found “the one,” with one problem: One partner lives completely off the grid — no running water, no electricity and no civilization in sight. This series follows four people accustomed to modern amenities who give it all up for a chance at true love. For the first time, these couples will live together in total isolation to see if they can make it work in the wild. Will the great outdoors bring these relationships closer together? Or will their extreme differences in lifestyles bring the couples to their breaking points?
NFL Football: Conference Championships
CBS & FOX, beginning at 3pm Live
The teams playing in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13 in Los Angeles are determined today with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship on CBS and the San Francisco 49ers at the L.A. Rams in the NFC championship on FOX.
His Girl Friday
TCM, 6:15pm
Catch a Classic!
One of the fastest, funniest and most quotable films ever, this Howard Hawks-directed screwball comedy is a quintessential example of that type of film from the genre’s heyday in the 1930s and early ’40s. When adapting Ben Hecht and Charles MacArthur’s hit 1928 play The Front Page into this film, Hawks had the inspired idea of turning its star reporter character Hildy Johnson into a woman. The result is an immortal mix of hard-boiled newsroom setting and remarriage comedy, and Rosalind Russell as Hildy is a standout among cinema’s powerful women. She is matched in force only by her conniving but charismatic editor and ex-husband, Walter Burns (Cary Grant). Burns dangles the chance for Hildy to scoop her fellow reporters with the story of an impending execution in order to keep her from hopping the train that’s supposed to take her to Albany and a new life as a housewife married to bland insurance man Bruce Baldwin (Ralph Bellamy).
Love & Where to Find It
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Two local coffee shop business owners (Elise Gatien and Clayton James) despise each other in real life, but fall in love while unknowingly sending each other messages via a dating app on their friends’ behalf.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Best Boy Bands”
AXS TV, 8pm
Host Katie Daryl and a panel of music experts count down the greatest boy bands ever.
Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Five”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Though he is wealthy, Fogg (David Tennant) discovers that someone has put a hold on his credit in Hong Kong, making further progress impossible. Meanwhile, Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) puts his larceny skills to use.
Britannia: “Episode 3”
EPIX, 9pm
Aulus (David Morrissey) hears Widicus’ concerns about the behavior of the new arrivals. Meanwhile, Cait (Eleanor Worthington-Cox) and Antedia (Zoë Wanamaker) continue their partnership.
Pawn Stars: “Pawn Stars & Rock Stars”
History, 9pm
In this special episode, rock stars and memorabilia take center stage when Rick and the crew come across rock legends and legendary rock ’n’ roll items that would put the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to shame.
Vengeance: Killer Newlyweds
HLN, beginning at 9pm
Season Finale!
The sixth installment of the true-crime docuseries Ven
