What to Watch 013121

Sunday, Jan. 31
From Here to Eternity
TCM, 2:45pm
In this legendary 1953 drama, passion and tragedy collide on a military base as a fateful day in December 1941 draws near. Private Prewitt (Best Actor Oscar nominee Montgomery Clift) is a soldier and former boxer being manipulated by his superior and peers. His friend Maggio (Frank Sinatra, in a role that established the beloved singer’s acting career) tries to help him but has his own troubles. Sergeant Warden (Best Actor Oscar nominee Burt Lancaster) and Karen Holmes (Best Actress Oscar nominee Deborah Kerr) tread on dangerous ground as lovers in an illicit affair (their embrace in the surf remains an iconic Hollywood scene). Each of their lives will be changed when their stories culminate in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The film won eight of the 13 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, Best Director (Fred Zinnemann), and Best Supporting awards for Sinatra and for Donna Reed as a not-so-wholesome “club hostess.”
Love Is a Piece of Cake
UPtv, 7pm
Another TV movie, another heroine in danger of losing her beloved business to a developer at the same time she’s falling in love! This time, she’s a baker (All Rise’s Lindsey Gort).
Batwoman: “Bat Girl Magic!”
The CW, 8pm
As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero — living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations — especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit.
Alaska: The Last Frontier: “Fox Cabin Finale”
Discovery Channel, 8pm
Atz Sr. reveals his Fox Cabin legacy build after months of backbreaking effort. As winter begins, Eivin scrambles to complete a vital project he’d fallen behind on. Jane and Atz Lee attempt to airlift a piano to their remote cabin before snowfall.
Breaking the Band: Aerosmith
REELZChannel, 8pm
This special two-hour episode offers the inside story of legendary rock band Aerosmith as told by those who were there, including a rare interview with the man behind their 1980s resurrection in former manager Tim Collins, whose tenure ended in bitter acrimony. This is the remarkable story of how the band survived 50 years of every form of stereotypical rock band excess.
Disasters at Sea: “Capsized”
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
When a massive passenger ferry sets sail with its huge bow doors wide open, it capsizes in just 90 seconds — taking the lives of nearly 200 people. But this oversight alone shouldn’t have spelled disaster. Investigators have two mysteries to solve: what was different about this night; and why had no one closed the doors?
American Gods: “The Unseen”
Starz, 8pm
Noble hero Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and the smarmy Technical Boy (Bruce Langley) put aside their differences to rescue Bilquis (Yetide Badaki).
Charmed: “Someone’s Going to Die”
The CW, 9pm
The Destruction of the Sisterhood looms large as the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) face down the Faction. Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy are divided over a potential ally — Julian (guest star Eric Balfour).
All Creatures Great and Small: “A Tricki Case”
PBS, 9pmRelated Media: