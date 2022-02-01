What to Watch 020622

Sunday, Feb. 6
Carole Lombard MOVIES!
MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm
Catch a Classic!
Jane Alice Peters — better known as legendary actress Carole Lombard — had an all-too-short life, dying in a plane crash in 1942 at age 33. But she still managed, over a career that encompassed 21 years, 56 feature films and numerous shorts, to become, and remain, one of the iconic stars of Hollywood’s golden age. MOVIES! remembers Lombard with an afternoon lineup featuring three of the most famous films from the genre with which she became most beloved and identified beginning in the mid 1930s — the screwball comedy. The triple feature begins with what Lombard stated was one of her personal favorites: Nothing Sacred (1937), which costars Fredric March and was the only color film that Lombard made. Up next is My Man Godfrey (1936), which earned Lombard her only Oscar nomination, for Best Actress. Oscar nominations also went to her costars William Powell (Best Actor), Mischa Auer (Best Supporting Actor) and Alice Brady (Best Supporting Actress). This afternoon’s final film is Mr. & Mrs. Smith (1941), costarring Robert Montgomery and Gene Raymond. This screwball comedy was actually directed by Alfred Hitchcock, the only purely comedic film that the Master of Suspense made during his Hollywood years. — Jeff Pfeiffer
2022 Pro Bowl
ABC & ESPN, 3pm Live
Held as a virtual event last year, the NFL’s best players — minus those playing in Super Bowl LVI next Sunday — are back on the field for the AFC vs. NFC exhibition game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
FOX, 6pm Live
The non-points preseason race traditionally held at Daytona is run this year on a 0.25-mile temporary asphalt oval in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It’s the first NASCAR race held in a stadium used by the NFL since Chicago’s Soldier Field hosted one in 1956.
Listen Out for Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Goal-driven podcast producer Peyton Pepper (Stephanie Bennett) is forced to mold Alex McKinney (Mark Ghanimé), a brash loose cannon, into her next star to create the perfect show about true love and save both of their careers. But once they open their hearts and listen, will they be the ones to find love?
The Top Ten Revealed: “Self-Loathing Songs”
AXS TV, 8pm
Sit down for the ultimate musical counseling session as executive producer/host Katie Daryl and a panel of experts count down the greatest self-loathing songs.
Around the World in 80 Days: “Episode Six”
PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)
Facing starvation on a desert island, Fogg (David Tennant) and Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) have a falling-out. The valet’s superior survival skills are desperately needed to save their lives, much less the round-the-world wager.
Iron Maiden: Breaking the Band
REELZ Channel, 8pm
The story of legendary British heavy metal band Iron Maiden, including its break with frontman Bruce Dickinson, is related in this episode featuring insights from former guitarist Dennis Stratton and Dave “Lights” Beazley, who was the lighting and production designer for Maiden’s renowned live shows.
Ice Airport Alaska
Smithsonian Channel, 8pm
Season Finale!
Season 2 ends with back-to-back episodes. In “War Planes and Sled Dogs,” Customs Border Pro
