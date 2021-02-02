What to Watch 020721

Sunday, Feb. 7
Super Bowl Superheroes Movie Marathon
TNT, beginning at 10am
This action-packed day of superhero-themed flicks starts with Man of Steel(2013), and follows with Suicide Squad(2016), Justice League(2017), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice(2016) and Aquaman(2018).
To Be or Not to Be
TCM, 11:30am
Catch a Classic!
Ernst Lubitsch’s classic 1942 dark comedy is a bold combination of political satire, romance, slapstick and wartime espionage that began production before the United States entered World War II, and hit theaters about two months after America had joined the conflict, bringing audiences a timely artistic attack on the fascist powers the nation was now at war with. Jack Benny and Carole Lombard (in her final film role; she perished at age 33 in a plane crash about a month before this film’s release) are terrific as husband-and-wife actors in Nazi-occupied Warsaw who, with their acting troupe, become embroiled in a spy plot utilizing their skills at dressing up and posing as other people. Lubitsch’s film successfully walks the fine line of being a hilarious satire of Nazi ideology that also does not minimize its threat, a fact that wasn’t necessarily recognized when the film was first released, but which viewers have come to appreciate in the ensuing decades.
Puppy Bowl XVII Pre-Game Show
Animal Planet, 1pm
Ahead of Animal Planet’s long-running fan-favorite Puppy Bowl event, this pre-show features longtime Puppy Bowl sports correspondents Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu,and field reporters Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard pumping up the crowd with pup insights on the furry matchups before the big game.
Puppy Bowl XVII
Animal Planet, 2pm
Animal Planet brings back another three-hour installment of its adorable Super Bowl counterprogramming event. This year, 22 shelters and rescues from nine Northeastern states bring 70 adoptable puppy players onto the field. Joining the game for the 10th year in a row is “Rufferee” Dan Schachner. Animal advocate Jill Rappaport also returns to introduce Pup Close and Personal segments that shine a light on some of these adorable athletes and other adoptable puppies across the country, in addition to the special Senior Spotlight stories that showcase how age is just a number with senior dogs who are ultimately puppies at heart.
Kitten Bowl VIII
Hallmark Channel, 2pm
TV personality, author and animal advocate Beth Stern returns as host for this year’s event from Hallmark Channel Stadium alongside Cameron Mathison and Tamera Mowry-Housley from Home & Family. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in her everyday life, having fostered countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless year-round efforts to find homes for animals makes her a synergistic fit to lead the charge for Kitten Bowl VIII.
Crikey! It’s the Irwins
Animal Planet, 5pm
Season Premiere!
Season 3 of this reality show — about the animal-loving Australian family carrying on the late Steve Irwin’s legacy — starts streaming today on Discovery+, but you can see the first episode on Animal Planet. On tap: The Australia Zoo reopens after closure due to COVID-19, and three tiger cubs are born!
Super Bowl LV
CBS, 6:30pm Live
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccanee
Related Media: