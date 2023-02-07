Sunday, Feb. 12

Designing Women’s Super Belle Sunday

Antenna TV, beginning at 5am

Enjoy 24 hours of episodes from the classic 1986-93 sitcom Designing Women. The acclaimed series is led by Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, and Emmy nominees Delta Burke and Meshach Taylor.

Great American Rescue Bowl

Great American Family, 10:30am

Author and animal advocate Beth Stern, along with pet rescue expert Larissa Wohl, hosts this two-hour special that presents emotional behind-the-scenes stories of animal rescue, fostering and adoption. It also takes an in-depth look at the adoption process and steps that families can take if they are interested in rescuing an animal. The special will re-air later this afternoon.

To the Rescue Pup-a-Thon 2023

Great American Family, 12pm Live

Great American Family and the producers of the syndicated series To the Rescue are teaming up for this four-hour telethon to raise money for animal rescue organizations via the nonprofit Forever Family Rescue Foundation. Hosted by To the Rescue’s Tommy Habeeb, Mariel Hemingway and Scott Baio, the event features dogs that are available for adoption around the country that have been waiting for their forever homes. Celebrities making guest appearances include John O’Hurley, Alison Eastwood, Roger Clemens and more. See pupathon.tv for more details.

Puppy Bowl XIX

Animal Planet, Discovery Channel & TBS, 2pm; pregame show at 1pm (both also stream on discovery+ & HBO Max)

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl returns for its 19th year as a Super Bowl programming alternative, with 122 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states taking to the gridiron in the three-hour special. During the game, audiences will also meet 11 special-needs puppy players looking for their forever homes. Referee Dan Schachner is back for his 12th year of calling the puppy penalties and touchdowns, and sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide the play-by-play.

Super Bowl LVII

FOX, 6:30pm Live

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles battle in the big game, Super Bowl LVII, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt and analyst Greg Olsen are in the FOX broadcast booth, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting. Rihanna performs at halftime.

Luckless in Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Winnie (Paniz Zade), a dating blogger who anonymously writes under the pen name Luckless, goes viral for a post about a disastrous date with Holden (Brett Donahue), a perpetually single sports agent who refuses to settle. But things get complicated when feelings develop and Winnie learns that Holden has a teenage son.

Miss Scarlet and the Duke

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Finale!

Season 3 comes to an explosive climax in “The Jewel of the North” when Eliza (Kate Phillips) receives a bomb in the mail. Who sent it and why? She teams up with Duke (Stuart Martin), Moses (Ansu Kabia) and her old enemy, Patrick Nash (Felix Scott), to find out who is behind the deadly delivery.

Shirley Temple Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Iconic actress/singer/dancer Shirley Temple has been gone just over nine years now (she passed away Feb. 10, 2014, at age 85), but her work as a screen star, and later as a diplomat, will always be with us. Tonight, Turner Classic Movies shows us why w

