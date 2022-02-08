What to Watch 021322

Sunday, Feb. 13
The Walking Dead
AMC+
New Episodes!
Season 11 of The Walking Dead picks up again with new episodes that will debut on the AMC+ streaming service one week ahead of their linear AMC premieres starting today with “No Other Way.” In the episode, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) battle the Reapers for food. Meanwhile, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the Alexandrians must survive a storm.
My Pack Life
discovery+
This special follows Lee Asher, who is determined to build a modern-day Noah’s Ark — the Asher House Sanctuary. Here, Asher wants to provide a safe space for every single animal, no matter their shape, size or species. His only rule: that the animal is an underdog, just like him. Asher recently packed up his 15 dogs and moved to 25 acres of lush Oregon land, where he is building a sanctuary to rescue animals that have been discarded or are unwanted and provide them with a life of comfort, love and adventure.
Bel-Air
Peacock
New Series!
Set in modern-day America, this is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue to the beloved 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from?the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air looks to dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were?impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show. Fresh Prince star Will Smith is an executive producer; he was one of many whose attention was caught by the 2019 Bel-Air viral fan film on YouTube that was written and directed by Morgan Cooper. It was a four-minute spec trailer that inspired this series, on which Cooper will serve as director, cowriter and executive producer. Jabari Banks, himself a West Philly local, leads the cast as Will, with costars including Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz. The first three episodes are available today; subsequent new episodes will be available Thursdays beginning Feb. 17.
Puppy Bowl XVIII
Animal Planet, 2pm; pregame show 1pm (both also stream on discovery+)
The cutest Super Bowl Sunday counterprogramming event returns for its 18th year. The three-hour event again celebrates adoptable pups and the shelters and rescues from which they come. This year, 67 shelters and rescues from 33 states bring 118 puppy players out to play on either Team Ruff or Team Fluff. Among many returning favorite aspects of Puppy Bowl, some new additions include Sesame Street’s Elmo and his dog Tango gathering the starting lineups for the coin toss.
Super Bowl LVI
NBC, 6pm Live
The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC champion L.A. Rams battle in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, for the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy and a place in football history. Performing at halftime are hip-hop and rap icons Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.
The Story of Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Hoping to win a lucrative book deal, aspiring romance novelist Ruby (Brittany Bristow) joins a writers’ retreat in Lake Tahoe hosted by her literary hero and the hottest writer around, Marc
