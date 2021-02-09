What to Watch 021421

Sunday, Feb. 14
Evil Lives Here
discovery+
Season Premiere!
This series explores the true stories of people who shared a home and a life with a loved one who would become a killer. With exclusive interviews and never-before-told accounts of the years and critical moments leading up to these vicious acts, the series showcases the devastating and often undiscussed consequences on the people who have nurtured, loved and raised a murderer. The series is now accompanied by the aftershow Talking Evil, featuring interviews with family members featured on the most recent episode of Evil Lives Here.
TCM Romantic Weekend Getaway
TCM, beginning at 6am
Catch a Classic!
Today is Valentine’s Day, and also the final day of Turner Classic Movies’ weekend-long salute to the greatest romantic movies ever. There’s another full day of films ahead, with the lineup featuring: The Enchanted Cottage(1945), Swing Time(1936), Wuthering Heights(1939), It Happened One Night(1934), A Patch of Blue(1965), The Lady Eve(1941), Now, Voyager(1942), The Age of Innocence(1993), The Way We Were(1973), City Lights(1931), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg(1964) and Sunday in New York(1963).
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 63rd Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. Hamlin won last year’s rain-delayed Daytona 500 with a photo finish in overtime.
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 3pm
The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on NBC, followed by the Colorado Avalanche at the Vegas Golden Knights on NBCSN.
Cherries Wild
FOX, 7pm
New Series!
Hosted by Jason Biggs, this fast-paced half-hour game show will feature two rounds of pop culture trivia gameplay — during which a team of two contestants will try to “Solve the Slots” in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the $250,000 jackpot. At the end of each episode, when they spin the reels on the enormous slot machine, contestants will attempt to capture all five Wild Cherries to win the ultimate prize.
Sincerely, Yours, Truly
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When Hayley finds a wedding ring with a letter hidden in a drawer in her new condo, she decides to write back ... and the mysterious lover replies, starting a chain of letters and events that will change her life forever! Love does exist —in the most unexpected places!
Bless the Harts: “Crappy Death Day”
FOX, 7:30pm
New Episodes!
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) tries to get a refund from a psychic, and Wayne’s (voice of Ike Barinholtz) fishing trip with buddies from work turns into a hunt for a dangerous species. Guest voices in the new episode “Crappy Death Day” include Ken Jeong, David Herman, Jon Hamm, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell and Kevin Michael Richardson.
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre will return to the airwaves for another season on ABC
