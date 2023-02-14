Sunday, Feb. 19

Val Lewton Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Cozy up under a blanket for a creepy Sunday afternoon quadruple feature of relatively quiet and exquisitely eerie films from producer Val Lewton, the legendary master of understated horror: Cat People (1942), starring Simone Simon, Kent Smith, Tom Conway and Jane Randolph, and terrifically helmed by director Jacques Tourneur, another expert in the art of subtle chills; The Leopard Man (1943), led by Dennis O’Keefe, Margo and Jean Brooks, and also directed by Tourneur; The Seventh Victim (1943), with Kim Hunter, Conway and Brooks; and Isle of the Dead (1945), headlined by Boris Karloff and Ellen Drew.

College Basketball

CBS & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

Big Ten basketball powers collide as the Ohio State Buckeyes visit the Purdue Boilermakers on CBS. ESPN’s college hoops games today are North Carolina at NC State and Memphis at Houston.

76th EE BAFTA Film Awards

BritBox, 2pm Live

This annual ceremony, often a good indicator of which films and people may win the Oscars, returns to again celebrate the very best of British and international film talent. BritBox streams the event, which is hosted by actor Richard E. Grant, live from London’s Royal Festival Hall. Best Film nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár. A full list of nominees can be found at bafta.org/film/awards/2023-nominations.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500

FOX, 2:30pm Live

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 65th Daytona 500. Top contenders include Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain and 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano. Austin Cindric took the checkered flag at last year’s race.

America’s Funniest Home Videos

ABC, 7pm

The winter premiere goes to the dogs ... and cats. Both experience laughable disasters.

Mixed Baggage

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Evie Jones (Leanne Lapp) accidentally grabs the wrong carry-on bag on her flight, her quest to find its rightful owner leads to a series of misunderstandings, missed connections and, maybe, to the love of her life.

Making Good

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

The service-focused reality series returns for Season 5, as host Kirby Heyborne eagerly volunteers to help organizations regardless of the circumstances. The first five episodes of the new season are also available at byutv.org and on the BYUtv app.

Biography: WWE Legends

A&E, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Under the award-winning Biography banner, each two-hour episode of this series continues to tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. The season premiere will explore the infamous group nWo, with other Legends featured this season including Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, Kane and Iron Sheik.

American Idol

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

