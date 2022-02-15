What to Watch 022022

Sunday, Feb. 20
Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress
Peacock
Season Finale!
In “The Greatest Show on Earth,” the Season 1 finale of this docuseries about women who are impacting the NFL in a variety of capacities from the field to the front office, watch women at work during last week’s Super Bowl LVI as reporter Michele Tafoya preps for her sideline appearance; Hannah Epstein, NFL Films’ first cinematographer, captures footage of football’s biggest game; Cathy Lanier, the NFL’s chief security officer, and her team keep 100,000 people safe inside L.A.’s SoFi Stadium; and more.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500
FOX, 2:30pm Live
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season begins at famed Daytona International Speedway for the 64th Daytona 500. Top contenders include Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Underdog Michael McDowell avoided a wreck in the final lap to win last year’s race.
Teen Titans Go!: “Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest”
Cartoon Network, 5pm
The Teen Titans Go! series from Warner Bros. Animation teams up with the NBA and Turner Sports for this half-hour special hosted by the Teen Titans, who provide their comedic brand of sports analysis watching highlights from yesterday’s NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest. The special is presented by Nike and will air commercial-free.
The Masked Singer Sneak Peek
FOX, 7pm
FOX introduces “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly” from Season 7 of The Masked Singer. Tune in for secret costume and clue reveals, and a first look at a performance from the upcoming season.
2022 Winter Olympics: Closing Ceremony
NBC, 7pm
The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing conclude tonight on NBC, with the Olympic Gold recap show followed by the closing ceremony and the extinguishing of the Olympic cauldron.
The Song to My Heart
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
After a childhood on the road with her legendary singer-songwriter father, organic teashop owner Bonnie Highstreet (Lanie McAuley) wants nothing to do with the music business. But when she helps music sensation Ryder Jamison (Sebastian Pigott) develop lyrics for his new solo album, she rekindles her long-abandoned dream and falls in love.
The Top Ten Revealed
AXS TV, 8pm
Season Finale!
Executive producer/host Katie Daryl and a panel of experts finish up this latest batch of new episodes by sticking a fork in Valentine’s Day with this countdown of the greatest breakup songs from the 1990s.
Abraham Lincoln
History, 8pm
New Miniseries!
Over three two-and-a-half-hour episodes — airing tonight, tomorrow and Tuesday — this miniseries tells the story of America’s 16th president. Scripted dramatizations of important moments in Lincoln’s life combined with commentary by authoritative historians and public figures, including former President Barack Obama, trace his evolution as a man and as a thinker. In tonight’s premiere, “The Railsplitter,” Lincoln rises from a poverty-ridden childhood to become president of a nation on the verge of tearing itself apart.
Swim Instructor Nightmare
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
When his 10-year-old daughter Ashley refus
