What to Watch 022121

The Walking Dead: “Home Sweet Home”
The Walking Dead’s 10th season is returning with new episodes, and you can get a sneak preview of the first installment one week before its debut on the linear AMC cable network. The series left off with the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperer War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. The survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, the survivors try to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. After today, all subsequent episodes will be available to stream Thursdays on AMC+ ahead of their Sunday linear premieres.
Now You See Me
The 2013 thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine makes its debut on AMC tonight. The film follows an FBI agent and an Interpol detective searching for a team of illusionists who pull off bank heists during their performances and reward their audiences with the money.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
It’s kids and animals making messes, including a little boy who covered the dog in parmesan cheese, twin toddlers who don’t like the face filter that turned them into old men, and the outrageous things people say in the recovery room.
The Dating List
Abby Morel is a bright, young editor’s assistant living in the big city. Wanting to get ahead in her career, she makes an unusual deal with her high-flying boss, Susan. Susan is far too busy to date, but she wants to fall in love. Abby agrees to “screen” dates for Susan in exchange for a promotion. After a couple of disasters, Abby meets Dan, who seemingly ticks all the boxes. The trouble is, she’s starting to fall for him, too. A promising career now within her reach, will she risk losing it all for true love?
Bless the Harts: “Big Pimpin’”
Louise (guest voice of Emily Spivey) uses Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) as a faux boyfriend after her husband tragically dies on a cruise ship in the new episode “Big Pimpin’.”
Black Panther
The 2018 film stars the late Chadwick Boseman, along with Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman. After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation Wakanda to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and Black Panther — is tested.
American Idol
This new episode continues the journey to find the next superstar. Auditions across California’s Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai continue as the all-star judges bring laughs, emotions and surprises in the search for America’s next singing sensation.
BET and CBS News Present: Boiling Point
Have we come to a moment of reckoning, an overdue awakening on systemic racism? Sparked by the horrific death of George Floyd, protesters took
