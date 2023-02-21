Sunday, Feb. 26

1923

Paramount+

Season Finale!

This Yellowstone prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford concludes its first season. The drama, whose debut episode was the most-watched Paramount+ premiere ever in the U.S., has been renewed for Season 2.

Harry Belafonte Icon-a-thon

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

This afternoon and early evening, enjoy three films featuring legendary actor/singer/activist Harry Belafonte. Up first is Bright Road (1953), a drama that marked Belafonte’s feature film debut, and in which he debuted his song “Suzanne (Every Night When the Sun Goes Down).” Also displaying her singing talents a little here is star Dorothy Dandridge, and she and Belafonte got to show their skills on an even grander level the following year in the musical Carmen Jones (1954), which airs next. Directed by Otto Preminger, this adaptation of Georges Bizet’s classic opera Carmen finds Dandridge, Belafonte and Pearl Bailey leading an all-Black cast, and earned Dandridge a Best Actress Oscar nomination in the title role, making her the first African American to be nominated in this category. The lineup concludes with The World, the Flesh and the Devil (1959), a Hugo Award-nominated postapocalyptic/sci-fi drama led by Belafonte, Inger Stevens and Mel Ferrer.

NBA Basketball

ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live

Four games are on the national TV slate today: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks and L.A. Lakers at Dallas Mavericks (ABC), and Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers at Denver Nuggets (ESPN).

NASCAR Cup Series: Pala Casino 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to the two-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, as Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano and other top drivers compete in the Pala Casino 400.

XFL Football

ESPN & ESPN2, beginning at 4pm Live

Week 2 of the XFL season wraps up with the San Antonio Brahmas at the Orlando Guardians (ESPN) and the Arlington Renegades at the Houston Roughnecks (ESPN2).

A Nashville Legacy

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7pm

Original Film!

Naima (Andrea Lewis), a doctoral student, moves to Nashville to uncover secrets about an undiscovered music group. After she begins interning at a well-known museum, she meets a man (Pooch Hall) she believes is also an intern, but who turns out to be the heir to the Berryhall Records empire. The two bond over their love of music and desire to leave a mark on the world.

Sweet on You

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Small-town pie shop owner Kate (Haylie Duff) encounters city boy Drew (Rob Mayes), who, unbeknownst to Kate, is in town to build tract homes that would run straight through her shop … until Drew finds his heart stuck between his family’s wishes and a chance at love.

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Netflix’s YouTube channel, 8pm Live

