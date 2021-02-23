What to Watch 022821

Sunday, Feb. 28
Ride With Norman Reedus
AMC+
Season Premiere!
Stream the Season 5 premiere of this series one week ahead of its linear premiere on AMC. In the show, The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus hits the open road on a three-day, two-wheel adventure as he explores local culture both domestic and abroad, meeting the people who help shape and influence their communities. Each episode features Reedus and a riding companion — a fellow actor, musician or friend — as they journey to custom bike shops, motorcycle clubs, historical landmarks, under the radar attractions and the occasional tourist trap, while pulling over to experience regional cuisine ... with plenty of time for unplanned detours and getting off the beaten path along the way.
Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs
discovery+
This two-hour special follows a team led by world-renowned Egyptologist Dr. Zahi Hawass as they excavate a new part of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.
Rebel Without a Cause
TCM, 1:45pm
Catch a Classic!
The angst, loneliness, anger and alienation of postwar, middle-class suburban teens is explored in an iconic way in this legendary 1955 drama, one of the first to focus on the “generation gap” between parents and children. Well-crafted in its own right, Rebelsurely benefits from what has become the almost-mythic, and very charismatic aura of its star, James Dean, an icon of cool who tragically was killed in a car crash about a month before the film was released. As new kid in town Jim, Dean plays what ranks as moviedom’s ultimate teenage rebel, and his Oscar-nominated costars — Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo — are just as compelling to watch under the powerful direction of Nicholas Ray, who received an Oscar nomination for Best Writing, Motion Picture Story in the second-to-last year for that category.
Hint of Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
A cookbook literary agent with culinary training is tasked with helping elevate the brand of a food channel personality known for his convenience-oriented recipes. However, as the agent works with her client on a new cookbook, playfully clashing over everything from ingredients to tastes, she must choose between following the directions or her heart. Debs Howard and Dennis Andres star.
Bless the Harts: “Big Pimpin’”
FOX, 7:30pm
Louise (guest voice of Emily Spivey) uses Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) as a faux boyfriend after her husband tragically dies on a cruise ship in the new episode “Big Pimpin’.”
Batwoman: “Do Not Resuscitate”
The CW, 8pm
As Ryan Wilder’s (Javicia Leslie) Kryptonite wound grows more severe, it hinders Batwoman’s ability to protect Gotham. Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose puts Mary’s (Nicole Kang) and Cmdr. Kane’s (Dougray Scott) lives in danger. Meanwhile, Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) reunion with a fellow Coryana inhabitant presents unexpected complications.
NBA Basketball: Golden State at L.A. Lakers
ESPN, 8pm Live
Some of the NBA’s biggest stars are in action tonight on ESPN at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Golden State Warriors face LeBron James and the Lakers.
The Simpsons: “Wad Goals”
FOX, 8pm
Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) becomes a successful caddy in the new episo
