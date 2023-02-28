If you’re in the mood for love, you’re in luck as Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar event is airing 10 memorable romantic films that were recognized with nominations and/or wins at the Academy Awards. Featured titles are Brief Encounter (1945) — three nominations: Best Actress (Celia Johnson), Director (David Lean) and Screenplay (Lean, Anthony Havelock-Allan and Ronald Neame); Now, Voyager (1942) — nominations for Best Actress (Bette Davis) and Supporting Actress (Gladys Cooper), and one win, for Max Steiner’s musical score; An Affair to Remember (1957) — four nominations, including Best Original Song (“An Affair to Remember” by Harry Warren, Harold Adamson and director Leo McCarey); Doctor Zhivago (1965) — 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Director (Lean) and Supporting Actor (Tom Courtenay), and five wins, including for Maurice Jarre’s musical score; Gone With the Wind (1939) — won eight of its 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Director (Victor Fleming), Actress (Vivien Leigh) and Supporting Actress (Hattie McDaniel, the first Black actor to be nominated for and win an Oscar), and the film also received an honorary Oscar for its use of color; Casablanca (1942) — eight nominations, including Best Actor (Humphrey Bogart), Best Supporting Actor (Claude Rains) and Best Music (Steiner), and three wins: Best Picture, Director (Michael Curtiz) and Screenplay (Julius J. Epstein, Philip G. Epstein and Howard Koch); The Way We Were (1973) — six nominations, including Best Actress (Barbra Streisand), and two wins: Best Original Song (“The Way We Were” by Marvin Hamlisch, Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman) and Best Music (Hamlisch); the TCM premiere of Lost in Translation (2003) — nominations for Best Picture, Actor (Bill Murray) and Director (Sofia Coppola), and a win for Coppola’s screenplay; Marty (1955) — eight nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Joe Mantell) and Supporting Actress (Betsy Blair), and four wins: Best Picture, Actor (Ernest Borgnine), Director (Delbert Mann) and Screenplay (Paddy Chayefsky); and Camille (1936) — one nomination, for Greta Garbo as Best Actress.