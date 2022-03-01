What to Watch 030622

Sunday, March 6
31 Days of Oscar: Best Screenplay Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners
TCM, beginning at 6:15am & 8pm
Like Saturdays, Sundays during Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will be divided into two themes. From the morning into the early evening, the network will feature winners in a specific major Oscar category from throughout Hollywood history. The evening will then feature winners in various categories from the 1990s and 2000s specifically. Today’s lineup, beginning in the early morning, starts out with the following films that took home Academy Awards for their screenplays (original or adapted from another source), either as their only wins or among other wins: Little Women (1933), Pygmalion (1938), The Lavender Hill Mob (1951), Citizen Kane (1941), The Great McGinty (1940), Woman of the Year (1942) and Pillow Talk (1959). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: The Iron Lady (2011, network premiere) — won in both of its nominated categories: Best Actress (Meryl Streep) and Best Achievement in Makeup; Shakespeare in Love (1998) — 13 nominations, seven wins, notably including Best Picture, Best Actress (Gwyneth Paltrow), Best Supporting Actress (Judi Dench) and Best Original Screenplay (Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard); Jerry Maguire (1996) — five nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actor (Cuba Gooding Jr.); and Antonia’s Line (1995) — won in its only nominated category: Best Foreign Language Film (The Netherlands). — Jeff Pfeiffer
English Premier League Soccer
USA Network, beginning at 8am Live
A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with an hourlong pre-show leading into the first match, Watford vs Arsenal. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Manchester City vs. Manchester United. After that, an hourlong postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.
2022 Paralympic Winter Games
NBC, 12pm
Two hours of recorded event coverage from the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live
ABC and ESPN combine to televise four Sunday NBA games: the Brooklyn Nets at the Boston Celtics (ABC), the Phoenix Suns at the Milwaukee Bucks (ABC), the Toronto Raptors at the Cleveland Cavaliers (ESPN) and the N.Y. Knicks at the L.A. Clippers (ESPN).
NASCAR Cup Series: Pennzoil 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top drivers compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
37th Film Independent Spirit Awards
IFC, 5pm Live; also streams on AMC+
Positioned once again squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting, the Spirit Awards return to celebrate — as they have for nearly 40 years — creative independence, original and provocative subject matter, diversity, innovation, and uniqueness of vision in films and television productions released over the past year. Notable series nominated in various TV categories this year include Blindspotting, Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Squid Game and The White Lotus.
America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “Best of Auditions 2”
NBC, 7pm
Look back at some of the most memorable acts from last week’s second Auditions
