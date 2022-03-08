What to Watch 031322

Sunday, March 13
Help! My House Is Haunted: Celebrity Edition
discovery+
U.S. Premiere Series!
On the heels of its success in the U.K., this six-episode series now makes its U.S. debut. Three leading paranormal investigators — exorcist and medium Ian Lawman, paranormal consultant Barri Ghai, and paranormal researcher and historian Jayne Harris — use their special talents to investigate the haunted properties of some of the U.K.’s best-known celebrities, such as reality TV stars Frankie Essex, Charlotte Crosby and Alex Best, among others.
31 Days of Oscar on HBO Max: “No Country for Old Men”
HBO Max
Today’s Oscar-winning film streaming on HBO Max that won’t be found during linear cable sister network TCM’s monthlong 31 Days of Oscar event is No Country for Old Men (2007). The neo-Western crime thriller was named Best Picture and also earned Academy Awards for Javier Bardem’s chilling supporting performance as Anton Chigurh, one of the screen’s most memorable villains, and for Ethan and Joel Coen for their direction and their screenplay, which they adapted from Cormac McCarthy’s novel.
31 Days of Oscar: Best Supporting Actress Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners
TCM, beginning at 6:15am & 8pm
Catch a Classic!
From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight six films that earned Best Supporting Actress wins for one of their costars: None but the Lonely Heart (1944, Ethel Barrymore), Anthony Adverse (1936, Gale Sondergaard), The V.I.P.s (1963, Margaret Rutherford), Elmer Gantry (1960, Shirley Jones), The Year of Living Dangerously (1982, Linda Hunt) and Bonnie and Clyde (1967, Estelle Parsons). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs three Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: Sense and Sensibility (1995) — seven nominations, one win: Best Adapted Screenplay (Emma Thompson); Good Will Hunting (1997) — nine nominations, two wins: Best Supporting Actor (Robin Williams) and Best Original Screenplay (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck); and Cold Mountain (2003, network premiere) — seven nominations, one win: Best Supporting Actress (Renée Zellweger). — Jeff Pfeiffer
2022 Paralympic Winter Games Closing Ceremony
USA Network, 7:30am Live; 3pm (recorded)
USA Network offers live coverage of the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games’ closing ceremony from Beijing this morning, and two hours of recorded coverage this afternoon.
English Premier League Soccer
USA Network, beginning at 10am Live
A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with West Ham vs. Aston Villa. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Arsenal vs. Leicester City. After that, a half-hour postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.
2022 Paralympic Winter Games
NBC, 12pm
One hour of recorded coverage from the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.
NBA Basketball
ABC & ESPN, beginning at 1pm Live
Sunday’s NBA game slate on ABC and ESPN has the N.Y. Knicks at the Brooklyn Nets (ABC), the Dallas Mavericks at the Boston Celtics (ABC) and the L.A. Lakers at the Phoenix Suns (ESPN).
75th EE British Academy Film Awards
BritBox, Time TBA
Better known as the BAFTA Film Awards, this ceremony c
