What to Watch 031421

Sunday, March 14
Expedition Bigfoot: “Lake Fear”
discovery+
Russell Acord tracks an unknown creature to a mysterious lake hidden in the mountains. The team enlists a thermal drone to scout the potential Bigfoot hideout, but soon realize they are the ones being watched.
Arsenic and Old Lace
TCM, 11:45am
Catch a Classic!
Cary Grant and a stellar cast romp through this classic 1942 dark comic farce based on the Broadway hit and breezily directed by Frank Capra. Grant plays writer Mortimer Brewster, who, just before being married, discovers that his two unmarried aunts, Abby and Martha (Josephine Hull and Jean Adair) have been poisoning lonely old men by putting the titular ingredients in their elderberry wine. The resulting circus is hilarious, with a comically rubber-faced, rubber-legged Grant in the center ring. Raymond Massey, Peter Lorre and Priscilla Lane also star.
NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway
FOX, 3:30pm Live
NASCAR Cup Series stars Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and others duel in the desert for a 312-mile race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.
2021 NCAA Basketball Selection Show
CBS, 6pm Live
The 68-team NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field is announced live on CBS, featuring analysis, discussion, interviews and reactions from teams’ coaches and players. This year’s tournament will take place entirely in the state of Indiana beginning with First Four action Thursday on truTV and TBS.
NHL Hockey: Los Angeles at Colorado
NBCSN, 7pm Live
The L.A. Kings are in Denver to skate against the Colorado Avalanche on NBCSN.
Bless the Harts: “Trollin’ With the Homies”
FOX, 7:30pm
Jenny and Wayne (voices of Kristen Wiig and Ike Barinholtz) persuade Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) to get a job in the new episode “Trollin’ With the Homies.”
American Idol
ABC, 8pm
In this new episode, the search for the next superstar across Los Angeles, San Diego, and Ojai, California,comes to an end as the auditions wrap. Saving some of the best for last, this week features the final auditions in front of the celebrity judges before heading to Hollywood Week, where contestants get one step closer to being crowned the next “American Idol.”
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS, 8pm Live
Trevor Noah hosts the 63rd Grammy Awards on CBS, honoring the year’s best in the recording industry. Top nominees include Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Brittany Howard, John Beasley, Justin Bieber, Phoebe Bridgers, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, David Frost and Megan Thee Stallion.
Batwoman: “It’s Best You Stop Digging”
The CW, 8pm
As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens).
The Simpsons: “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars”
FOX, 8pm
Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) tries to reunite a mechanical band from his youth, but film and TV creator J.J. Abrams (guest-voicing as himself) gets to them first in the new episode
Related Media: