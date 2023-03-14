Oscar nominees — not to mention viewers watching the awards ceremony on TV — are often on the edge of their seats waiting to see who wins. And that might go double when it comes to the nominated mystery and suspense films that already have had people on the edge of their seats, like the ones airing all day today as part of Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar. Featured in the lineup are The Window (1949) — one nomination, for Frederic Knudtson’s editing; The Maltese Falcon (1941) — three nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sydney Greenstreet) and Screenplay (John Huston); The Thin Man (1934) — four nominations: Best Picture, Actor (William Powell), Director (W.S. Van Dyke) and Screenplay Adaptation (Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett); The Third Man (1949) — won for Robert Krasker’s cinematography, and also nominated for Best Director (Carol Reed) and Editing (Oswald Hafenrichter); Charade (1963) — one nomination, for Best Original Song (“Charade,” by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer); Laura (1944) — five nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Clifton Webb) and Director (Otto Preminger), and one win, for Joseph LaShelle’s cinematography; Vertigo (1958) — two nominations, for its set decoration and sound; Rear Window (1954) — four nominations, including Best Director (Alfred Hitchcock) and Screenplay (John Michael Hayes); Murder on the Orient Express (1974) — one win, for Ingrid Bergman as Best Supporting Actress, and five other nominations, including Best Actor (Albert Finney); In the Heat of the Night (1967) — seven nominations, and five wins, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Rod Steiger); Klute (1971) — one win, for Jane Fonda as Best Actress, and also nominated for its screenplay by Andy Lewis and David E. Lewis; and Blow-Up (1966) — two nominations: Best Director (Michelangelo Antonioni) and Original Screenplay (Antonioni, Tonino Guerra and Edward Bond). — Jeff Pfeiffer