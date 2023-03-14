Sunday, March 19
31 Days of Oscar: “Mystery and Suspense”
TCM, beginning at 7am
Catch a Classic!
Oscar nominees — not to mention viewers watching the awards ceremony on TV — are often on the edge of their seats waiting to see who wins. And that might go double when it comes to the nominated mystery and suspense films that already have had people on the edge of their seats, like the ones airing all day today as part of Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar. Featured in the lineup are The Window (1949) — one nomination, for Frederic Knudtson’s editing; The Maltese Falcon (1941) — three nominations: Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sydney Greenstreet) and Screenplay (John Huston); The Thin Man (1934) — four nominations: Best Picture, Actor (William Powell), Director (W.S. Van Dyke) and Screenplay Adaptation (Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett); The Third Man (1949) — won for Robert Krasker’s cinematography, and also nominated for Best Director (Carol Reed) and Editing (Oswald Hafenrichter); Charade (1963) — one nomination, for Best Original Song (“Charade,” by Henry Mancini and Johnny Mercer); Laura (1944) — five nominations, including Best Supporting Actor (Clifton Webb) and Director (Otto Preminger), and one win, for Joseph LaShelle’s cinematography; Vertigo (1958) — two nominations, for its set decoration and sound; Rear Window (1954) — four nominations, including Best Director (Alfred Hitchcock) and Screenplay (John Michael Hayes); Murder on the Orient Express (1974) — one win, for Ingrid Bergman as Best Supporting Actress, and five other nominations, including Best Actor (Albert Finney); In the Heat of the Night (1967) — seven nominations, and five wins, including Best Picture and Best Actor (Rod Steiger); Klute (1971) — one win, for Jane Fonda as Best Actress, and also nominated for its screenplay by Andy Lewis and David E. Lewis; and Blow-Up (1966) — two nominations: Best Director (Michelangelo Antonioni) and Original Screenplay (Antonioni, Tonino Guerra and Edward Bond). — Jeff Pfeiffer
People are also reading…
Formula 1 Racing: STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
ESPN, 12:55pm Live
Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Charles LeClerc, Lewis Hamilton and other F1 stars race today at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400
FOX, 3pm Live
Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and other Cup Series stars hope for a peach of a race at the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.
The Cases of Mystery Lane
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7pm
Original Film!
Birdie Case (Aimee Garcia) is a bright, successful attorney, and her husband, Alden (Paul Campbell), is smart and charming, but his inability to settle on a career is causing serious marital problems. When Alden secretly takes classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator, a homework assignment entangles him in a murder investigation. Birdie just may hold the keys to solving the mystery, but Alden will have to come clean to find out — though he suspects Birdie may be hiding secrets of her own.
The Equalizer: “Lost and Found”
CBS, 8pm
When a man claiming to have lost his memory wakes up behind a dumpster
Related Media: