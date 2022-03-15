 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What to Watch 032022

What to Watch 032022

Sunday, March 20

31 Days of Oscar: Best Actress Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners

TCM, beginning at 6:45am & 8pm

Catch a Classic!

From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight seven films that earned Best Actress wins for one of their stars: Morning Glory (1933, Katharine Hepburn, her first Oscar win), Jezebel (1938, Bette Davis), Johnny Belinda (1948, Jane Wyman), I Want to Live! (1958, Susan Hayward), Mildred Pierce (1945, Joan Crawford), The Trip to Bountiful (1985, Geraldine Page) and The Miracle Worker (1962, Anne Bancroft). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: A River Runs Through It (1992) — three nominations, one win: Best Cinematography; When We Were Kings (1996) — won in its only nominated category: Best Documentary, Features; There Will Be Blood (2007) — eight nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Best Cinematography; and Leaving Las Vegas (1995) — four nominations, one win: Best Actor (Nicolas Cage). — Jeff Pfeiffer

 

Formula 1 Racing: Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix

ESPN, 10:55am Live

The 2022 F1 season opens in the Middle East, where top drivers Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris do 57 laps for 308 km around the 15-turn course at the Bahrain International Circuit.

 

NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

FOX, 3pm Live

The newly resurfaced Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top contenders for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

 

America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “The $500,000 Finale”

NBC, 7pm

Enjoy an edited-down version of last week’s first season finale of this competition series, in which the first grand-prize winner was determined.

 

The Wedding Fix

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Reeling from a breakup, professional over-planner Gwen (Andrea Brooks) pitches in to help put the finishing touches on her best friend’s wedding. But when she’s teamed up with best man Josh (Patch May), a free-spirited nature guide, she finds that pulling together this wedding might not be as easy as she thought.

 

Don’t Hang Up

Bounce, 8pm

A thriller premise based on a true story: In one phone call, a dad (Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) learns his daughter has been taken hostage and is ordered to fulfill a series of missions to get her back — while staying on the line and ignoring his increasingly frantic wife (Lauren Holly).

 

The Equalizer: “D.W.B.”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “D.W.B.,” two deputies fear reprisal after using excessive force on Dante (Tory Kittles) before realizing he’s a fellow cop.

 

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable”

The CW, 8pm

New Episodes!

As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrews’ home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion.<

Related Media:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News