What to Watch 032022

Sunday, March 20
31 Days of Oscar: Best Actress Winners and 1990s & 2000s Winners
TCM, beginning at 6:45am & 8pm
Catch a Classic!
From the morning into the early evening today, Turner Classic Movies’ 31 Days of Oscar celebration will spotlight seven films that earned Best Actress wins for one of their stars: Morning Glory (1933, Katharine Hepburn, her first Oscar win), Jezebel (1938, Bette Davis), Johnny Belinda (1948, Jane Wyman), I Want to Live! (1958, Susan Hayward), Mildred Pierce (1945, Joan Crawford), The Trip to Bountiful (1985, Geraldine Page) and The Miracle Worker (1962, Anne Bancroft). Starting in primetime, TCM then airs four Oscar-winning favorites from the 1990s and 2000s: A River Runs Through It (1992) — three nominations, one win: Best Cinematography; When We Were Kings (1996) — won in its only nominated category: Best Documentary, Features; There Will Be Blood (2007) — eight nominations, two wins: Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and Best Cinematography; and Leaving Las Vegas (1995) — four nominations, one win: Best Actor (Nicolas Cage). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Formula 1 Racing: Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix
ESPN, 10:55am Live
The 2022 F1 season opens in the Middle East, where top drivers Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris do 57 laps for 308 km around the 15-turn course at the Bahrain International Circuit.
NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
FOX, 3pm Live
The newly resurfaced Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR Cup Series stars Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and other top contenders for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
America’s Got Talent: Extreme: “The $500,000 Finale”
NBC, 7pm
Enjoy an edited-down version of last week’s first season finale of this competition series, in which the first grand-prize winner was determined.
The Wedding Fix
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
Reeling from a breakup, professional over-planner Gwen (Andrea Brooks) pitches in to help put the finishing touches on her best friend’s wedding. But when she’s teamed up with best man Josh (Patch May), a free-spirited nature guide, she finds that pulling together this wedding might not be as easy as she thought.
Don’t Hang Up
Bounce, 8pm
A thriller premise based on a true story: In one phone call, a dad (Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) learns his daughter has been taken hostage and is ordered to fulfill a series of missions to get her back — while staying on the line and ignoring his increasingly frantic wife (Lauren Holly).
The Equalizer: “D.W.B.”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “D.W.B.,” two deputies fear reprisal after using excessive force on Dante (Tory Kittles) before realizing he’s a fellow cop.
Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and One: Unbelievable”
The CW, 8pm
New Episodes!
As news begins to spread about the bombing at the Andrews’ home, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) begin to deal with mysterious side effects from the explosion. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) spirals after learning that Hiram (Mark Consuelos) may have been involved, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is consumed with guilt when she believes she may have had a hand in the explosion.<
