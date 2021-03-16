What to Watch 032121

Sunday, March 21
Expedition Bigfoot: “Closer Than Ever”
discovery+
Season Finale!
The investigation launches into high gear as the team discovers evidence that could prove Bigfoot’s existence once and for all. When uncontrolled wildfires erupt in Washington, it’s a race against time to find the truth before it burns away.
The Third Man
TCM, 10am
This 1949 classic aired late last night on Noir Alley, but it’s just as rich in the bright calm of day — though no less tense. American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten) gets embroiled in a deadly plot after being summoned to Vienna by a friend, Harry Lime (Orson Welles), who dies suspiciously before his guest even arrives. Martins’ obsession with learning what really happened to Lime drives one of the most influential mysteries in movie history.
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Second Round
CBS, TBS, TNT & truTV, beginning at 12pm Live
The 32 teams still alive in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field compete in the second round today and tomorrow on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.
NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
FOX, 3pm Live
Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott are among the top NASCAR Cup Series drivers competing today at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
The Caine Mutiny
TCM, 3:30pm
Catch a Classic!
There is gripping tension on the high seas and in the courtroom in this riveting World War II naval drama based on Herman Wouk’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The film was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Humphrey Bogart, who takes on one of his most memorable roles as Lt. Cmdr. Queeg. A strict disciplinarian, Queeg is at first merely resented by the unconventional crew of the USS Caine, which is stationed in the Pacific theater of the war. But when Queeg’s insecurities lead to an emotional breakdown during a typhoon, the terrified sailors take matters into their own hands and forcibly relieve him of duty, resulting in the leaders of the mutiny eventually facing a court-martial. Van Johnson, Fred MacMurray and Robert Francis costar as members of the Caine’s crew, with José Ferrer playing the court-martialed seamen’s defense attorney.
Doctor Who: “Fury From the Deep”
BBC America, 6pm
This missing episode from 1968 is re-created with animation and the surviving audio recording. The TARDIS lands on the sea’s surface off the Dover coast, but the Doctor and his friends are trespassing in a restricted area of a gas refinery and are tranquilized. The refinery has other problems: Something nasty is in the pipes!
NHL Hockey: Vegas at Los Angeles
NBCSN, 6pm Live
Mark Stone and the Vegas Golden Knights head to L.A. to skate against Anže Kopitar and the Kings.
America’s Funniest Home Videos
ABC, 7pm
In this episode,it’s kids getting upset for dumb reasons including a girl who is upset she can’t stop eating vegetables because they taste so good; birds on the attack featuring a wild turkey who chases a man in his own front lawn; and moms discovering the messes kids made while they were in the other room.
Love at Sunset Terrace
UPtv, 7pm
In this romantic tale, an interior designer (Ell
