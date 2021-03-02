What to Watch 032721

Sunday, March 7
Expedition Bigfoot: “The Government Knows”
discovery+
Strange, unmarked helicopters fly overhead as Russell Acord, Ronny LeBlanc and Mireya Mayor try to make sense of abnormal thermal images they captured near a river. Bryce Johnson reaches out to former federal agent Ben Hansen to get to the bottom of the suspicious activity.
In Pursuit: The Missing
discovery+
This hourlong special highlights victims advocate Callahan Walsh’s personal experience with tragedy while he investigates two mysterious disappearances and showcases additional unsolved missing persons cases from around the country. Throughout the show, he urges the public to come forward with tips, reminding them that their information could bring answers and justice for those missing and those left behind. This special also debuts on the linear Investigation Discovery network on Monday, March 8.In Pursuit With John Walsh, which Callahan cohosts alongside his famous fugitive-catching father, John Walsh, returns later this year.
The Jetsons
MeTV, 11:30am
From Stone Age to space age: The Jetsons has joined The Flintstones on Sunday mornings. Today’s toon has robot football!
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live
NBC and NBCSN combine to televise four NHL games this Sunday, with Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders (NBC), Tampa Bay at Chicago (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh (NBCSN).
The 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards
The CW, 7pm Live
Hosted by Taye Diggs, this ceremony will honor the finest achievements in film and television in 2020. This year’s film nominees are led by Netflix’s Mank, which earned 12 nominations. Netflix also leads the pack in the television category, with its series Ozarkand The Crownwith six nominations each.
Bless the Harts: “The Dogchurian Candidate”
FOX, 7:30pm
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes over as Mayor Webb’s (guest voice of Jon Hamm) campaign manager for reelection against Betty (voice of Maya Rudolph) and an accomplished dog in the new episode “The Dogchurian Candidate.”
Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
CBS, 8pm
Oprah Winfrey sits down with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for an intimate conversation in this exclusive primetime special. Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from royalty, marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States, and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.
The Simpsons: “Yokel Hero”
FOX, 8pm
In the new episode “Yokel Hero,” Cletus (voice of Hank Azaria) becomes a singing sensation, but he ruins everything when he turns on his fans.
Home Town: “Woodland Wonderland”
HGTV, 8pm
A couple trading in Oregon’s cold weather for Laurel’s humid climate is looking for a house with nature-inspired whimsy and historic Southern charm. Ben and Erin Napier rise to the challenge of creating a storybook-style home that’s truly one of a kind.
Desperate Widows
