What to Watch 032821

Sunday, March 28
Francesco
discovery+
This headline-making feature documentary film from Oscar-nominated director and producer Evgeny Afineevsky features unprecedented access to His Holiness Pope Francis, providing an intimate look at a global leader who approaches challenging and complex matters with tremendous humility, wisdom and generosity toward all. In addition to unprecedented access to Pope Francis, the film features interviews with those who have been part of his journey, including his nephew Jose Ignacio Bergoglio, His Holiness Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, as well as Juan Carlos Cruz, an activist for survivors of sexual abuse, and Sister Norma Pimentel, an advocate for refugees.
Formula 1: Bahrain Grand Prix
ESPN2, 10:55am Live
The Australian Grand Prix, which traditionally is Formula 1’s season-opening race, has been postponed until November. The 2021 F1 campaign will instead start at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton begins his quest for a record eighth F1 drivers championship.
NHL Hockey
NBC & NBCSN, beginning at 12pm Live
Sunday’s NHL action features four nationally televised games: N.Y. Rangers at Washington (NBC), Columbus at Detroit (NBCSN), New Jersey at Boston (NBCSN) and Nashville at Chicago (NBCSN).
Jezebel
TCM, 12pm
Bette Davis may have been looked over for the role of Scarlett in Gone With the Wind, but she had already won her second Oscar a year earlier for her lead performance in this 1938 Best Picture Oscar-nominated drama about a manipulative Southern belle who strings along her fiancé (Henry Fonda). After losing her would-be love due to her stubborn pride and vanity, she vows to take extreme measures to get him back. Based on the play by Owen Davis, the film, which was the first of Davis’ memorable pairings with director William Wyler, firmly placed her in “leading lady” territory. Margaret Lindsay, Donald Crisp and Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Fay Bainter costar.
NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race
FOX, 3:30pm Live
NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete on dirt for the first time since 1970 when they take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway, which has been converted to a dirt track for the Food City Dirt Race today on FOX.
The Passion of the Christ
UPtv, 7pm
In this 2004 film, Academy Award-winning director Mel Gibson offers audiences breathtaking cinematography and the seamless performance of actor Jim Caviezel in an uncompromising depiction of Jesus Christ’s profound courage and sacrifice. The movie dramatically captures the last 12 hours of Christ’s life, based on the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. This film will be presented with limited commercial interruption.
Bless the Harts: “Dance Dance Resolution”
FOX, 7:30pm
Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) takes a mother/daughter bonding moment a little too far after Violet (voice of Jillian Bell) shows interest in learning to dance in the new episode “Dance Dance Resolution.”
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Cajun Peaches”
Bravo, 8pm
Drew takes the ladies to New Orleans, determined to show them what a proper girl’s trip looks like. LaToya commits to taking it easy on the trip, while Drew reveals a private moment the two have shared. Porsha confronts Marlo about where her loyalty lies, leading to an explosive resolution.
The Equal
