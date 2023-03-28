Sunday, April 2

Mystery Science Theater 3000

MST3K FAST Channel

Season Premiere!

The classic series that rips on cheesy movies returns for Season 13 on Shout Factory TV’s MST3K FAST Channel (which is found on a variety of platforms, including Pluto TV and Roku; visit mst3k.com/where-to-watch for more details). This season, the Mads — Kinga Forrester (Felicia Day), loyal henchman Max (Patton Oswalt) and Pearl Forrester (Mary Jo Pehl) — introduce their biggest and maddest experiment yet. For the first time, three humans will be forced to watch the world’s worst movies, as returning test subject Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) shares hosting duties with the newest kidnapped Gizmonic technician, Emily Connor (Emily Marsh), as well as original host Joel Robinson (show creator Joel Hodgson). With their wisecracking robot pals, they will have to survive 13 new movies, 12 new shorts and the unveiling of Kinga’s newest scheme for world domination: the Gizmoplex, the first cineplex on the moon.

War Sailor

Netflix

New Series!

The 2022 Norwegian World War II drama War Sailor, one of the country’s biggest theatrical hits of the year, is expanded into this three-episode miniseries by writer/director Gunnar Vikene, who also wrote and directed the movie. “War Sailor was originally written both as a feature film and as a miniseries,” Vikene explains, “and I couldn’t really let go of the initial idea of telling the story in both formats.” The miniseries features new scenes that weren’t able to be incorporated into the film, and, like the feature, is based on true stories of Norwegian merchant sailors and their families during and after the war.

NTT IndyCar Series: PPG 375

NBC, 12pm Live

Marcus Ericsson, Scott Dixon, Pato O’Ward and other NTT IndyCar Series drivers do 250 laps around the oval at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth for the PPG 375.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament: Championship

ABC, 3:30pm Live

The women’s college basketball national championship is on the line today at American Airlines Center in Dallas, where the tournament’s two remaining teams square off for a place in hoops history.

NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400

FS1, 3:30pm Live

Top NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson and others race for 400 laps around Richmond Raceway’s 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

Collector’s Call

MeTV, 6:30pm

Season Premiere!

Dust magnets or memo­rabilia? Don’t even whis­per that first label to the avid collectors showing off their finds to host Lisa Whelchel (The Facts of Life). Tonight, meet a man who owns a raptor from Jurassic Park!

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at Texas

ESPN, 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball puts the finishing touch on Major League Baseball’s opening weekend with the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies at the Texas Rangers.

The Top Ten Revealed

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The countdown series moves to a new night for its sixth season. In the season premiere, experts like Alice Cooper, Dorothy, Matt Pinfield and others create a list of the best rock trios.

2023 CMT Music Awards

CBS, 8pm Live; also streams live and on demand on Paramount+

Multiplatform entertainer Kane Brown returns to cohost, w

