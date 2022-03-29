What to Watch 040322

Sunday, April 3
English Premier League Soccer
USA Network, beginning at 8am Live
A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with an hourlong pregame show, followed by the first match, West Ham vs. Everton. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Tottenham vs. Newcastle. After that, an hourlong postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.
Doris Day 100th Birthday Tribute
TCM, beginning at 12pm
Catch a Classic!
Beloved actress/singer/animal welfare activist Doris Day was born (as Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff) in Cincinnati on this day in 1922 (she passed away in Carmel Valley, California, on May 13, 2019, at age 97). To celebrate Doris Day’s centennial today, Turner Classic Movies is airing a 12-hour marathon featuring some of her memorable film and TV appearances. The first eight hours is comprised of four of her movies, beginning with the 1951 musical On Moonlight Bay. After that is Love Me or Leave Me (1955), a biographical musical drama about Ruth Etting, portrayed by Day alongside Best Actor Oscar nominee James Cagney. Day performed most of the 1920s popular standards featured in the film, and the album of the same name she recorded based on that soundtrack became the bestselling album of her career. Next, Day can be seen in the title role of the Western musical Calamity Jane (1953), which costars Howard Keel, and then in Lover Come Back (1961), the second of three iconic romantic comedies she made with Rock Hudson and Tony Randall. Following these movies, in primetime and the later evening, TCM airs some of Day’s television work, all making their network premieres. The first hour is comprised of two small-screen projects she did in 1971, beginning with a promo for the Doris Day Animal Shelter, followed by her first CBS TV special, which was self-titled under her actual birth name: The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special. Highlights of this Emmy-nominated program are Day singing duets with Perry Como, reminiscing with screen costar Hudson and interacting with several of her own family dogs. Following that is Day’s second CBS special, 1975’s Doris Day Today, in which the star is joined by guests Tim Conway, Sammy Davis Jr. and John Denver (who received an Emmy nomination for his appearance). The Doris Day 100th birthday celebration then concludes with four episodes from her Golden Globe-nominated 1968-73 sitcom The Doris Day Show: “Tony Bennett Is Eating Here” (1970), with Bennett guest-starring as himself; “Billy’s First Date” (1971); “Doris Goes to Hollywood” (1971); and “Hospital Benefit” (1973). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines
Magnolia Network, 1pm
Season Premiere!
Season 2 of the series in which Magnolia Network cofounder Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes makes its linear cable premiere.
Ranch to Table
Magnolia Network, 2pm
New Series!
Seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients. The series makes its linear cable premiere with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.
NASCAR Cup Series: Toyota Owners 400
FOX, 3:30pm Live
Top NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Chase Elliot, Kyle Busch and oth
