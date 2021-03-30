What To Watch 040421

Sunday, April 4
Fear the Walking Dead: “The Door”
AMC+
New Episodes!
New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead’s continuing sixth season will begin streaming with the first episode on Sunday, April 4, one week ahead of its linear cable debut on AMC. Subsequent episodes will then be available on AMC+ each Thursday beginning April 15, ahead of their linear AMC premieres on Sundays. As Season 6 resumes, Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, while Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season 6 reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed and loyalties forever changed.
2nd Annual Stellar Music of Hope Easter Special
UPtv, 10am; aspireTV, 6pm
Hosted by award-winning gospel music artists Jekalyn Carr and Tauren Wells, this special is a musical offering of hopeful and soul-healing classics performed by Yolanda Adams, Marvin Sapp, Donnie McClurkin, Karen Clark Sheard, JJ Hairston, Kierra Sheard, Rich Tolbert Jr., CeCe Winans, Pastor Mike Jr., Evvie McKinney, Jonathan Traylor and Doe.
The Wizard of Oz
TNT, 3:45pm
Catch a Classic!
It’s hard to pick a favorite from among the many terrific movies released in the magical Hollywood year of 1939 — considered one of Tinseltown’s greatest years ever in terms of popular releases and box office returns — but The Wizard of Ozhas to be near the top of the list for most people. One of the best-loved movies of all time, this adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s novel stars Judy Garland in her iconic role as Dorothy, a young Kansas farm girl who is whisked away by a twister to the land of Oz. Accompanied by a brainless Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a heartless Tin Man (Jack Haley) and a cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) — and pursued by a wicked witch (Margaret Hamilton) — Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, follow the yellow brick road in search of the titular Wizard (Frank Morgan), so that he may grant her wish to return home. Over 80 years later, The Wizard of Oz is as fun as ever and still looks stunningly beautiful in both its black-and-white and its color world, and its color cinematography received an Oscar nomination. The film netted five other Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won for its musical score and for Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg’s classic song “Over the Rainbow.” — Jeff Pfeiffer
Ice Age: The Great Egg-scapade
FOX, 7pm
The prehistoric pals from the Ice Agemovies star in this hilarious animated Easter special, in which the gang takes off on a daring rescue mission to recover stolen eggs.
When We Last Spoke
UPtv, 7pm
Humor, heartbreak and triumph are served with whipped cream and lots of local nuts in this heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness that is making its world broadcast premiere tonight. In 1967, two sisters are abandoned and raised by grandparents in the town of Fireside. Corbin Bernsen, Melissa Gilbert, Cloris Leachman and Darby Camp star in this feel-good drama that was an official selection of, and an Audience Award winner at, the 2019 Austin Film Festival.
Bless the Harts: “Easter’s 11”
FOX, 7:30pm
When attendance at their loc
