Sunday, April 9

Jesus of Nazareth

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Even those who are not of the Christian faith may be impressed with this epic, Emmy-nominated eight-hour miniseries (airing in back-to-back four-hour parts on MOVIES!) that originally aired on NBC in the U.S. in 1977. Cowritten and directed by Franco Zeffirelli, the British/Italian coproduction dramatizes the story of the birth, life, ministry, crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus (Robert Powell) by blending together elements from all four Gospel accounts (with a few liberties taken in the storytelling). The large ensemble cast also features Olivia Hussey as Mary, Anne Bancroft as Mary Magdalene, Emmy nominee James Farentino as Simon Peter, Michael York as John the Baptist, Peter Ustinov as Herod the Great, Rod Steiger as Pontius Pilate, Ian McShane as Judas Iscariot, Laurence Olivier as Nicodemus, Christopher Plummer as Herod Antipas, Anthony Quinn as Caiaphas, James Earl Jones as Balthazar, Stacy Keach as Barabbas, James Mason as Joseph of Arimathea and Ernest Borgnine as a Roman centurion. Following Jesus of Nazareth on this Easter Sunday are two more faith-based epics: Barabbas (1961), starring Anthony Quinn as the title character, and The Bible (1966), director John Huston’s (who also plays Noah, and serves as the voice of God and the film’s narrator) nearly three-hour epic that dramatizes various Bible stories. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Golf: The Masters: Final Round

CBS, 2pm Live

The coveted green jacket is awarded to the champion at Augusta National’s Butler Cabin following the final round.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Steve Emerson: Van Halen & Sports”

MeTV, 6:30pm

Host Lisa Whelchel returns to her hometown of Flower Mound, Texas, where she visits with Steve Emerson, whose house could be mistaken for a museum, as it is overflowing with fabulous collectibles. There’s the sports collection that includes signed collectibles like Mickey Mantle’s baseball and Michael Jordan’s jersey. And then there’s the Van Halen room — where Steve has a signed agreement from the band — something you won't see anywhere else.

MLB Baseball: San Diego at Atlanta

ESPN, 7pm Live

Two teams expected to be contenders in the NL this season meet at Atlanta’s Truist Park as the San Diego Padres face the Braves in the finale of a four-game series.

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City Dirt Race

FOX, 7pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars play in the mud at the temporary dirt track built on Bristol Motor Speedway’s short oval. Kyle Busch won last year’s race.

The Blessing Bracelet

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7pm

Original Film!

Dawn (Amanda Schull), a single parent feeling overwhelmed before the Easter holiday, unearths a bracelet she made years earlier with the intention of remembering to count her blessings. As she begins to focus on the good in her life, her faith is renewed, and things begin to take a positive, unexpected turn, with help from her church community and a man she meets named Ben (Carlo Marks).

Southern Gospel

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

After a rock star’s (Max Ehrich) life comes crashing down, he must fight his past demons to realize his childhood ambition of becoming a preacher.

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

CBS, 8pm; also streams live and on demand on Paramount+

This star-studded

