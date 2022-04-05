What to Watch 041022

Sunday, April 10
English Premier League Soccer
USA Network, beginning at 8am Live
A doubleheader of soccer action from across the pond begins with an hourlong pregame show, followed by the first match, Norwich City vs. Burnley. Following that match is a half-hour intermission show that leads into today’s second match, Manchester City vs. Liverpool. After that, an hourlong postgame show concludes the day’s coverage.
Golf: The Masters Tournament: Final Round
CBS, 2pm Live
The famed green jacket is awarded to the winner of the 2022 Masters Tournament following the final round today at Augusta National Golf Club.
Alien & Aliens
FXM, beginning at 3pm
Catch a Classic!
While in space, no one may be able to hear you scream, it may be a different story in your living room if you tune in to FXM this afternoon for a lineup of films from the iconic Alien franchise, beginning with the 1979 original, Alien. This movie, in which the relentlessly and remorselessly deadly “xenomorph” comes onboard the deep-space salvage ship Nostromo — literally exploding onto the scene out of poor John Hurt in the infamous “chestburster” sequence — is the ultimate “haunted house movie in space.” The gothic design of the ship, the truly otherworldly look of the creature designed by H.R. Giger, the atmospheric direction from director Ridley Scott in just his second feature film and the exceptional cast led by Sigourney Weaver in her iconic role as Ripley — the most kick-ass “final girl” in any horror film — along with Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, Yaphet Kotto, Ian Holm and Hurt, made this an instant classic and launched an eventual franchise with ensuing films of varying quality. The first of those follow-ups airs next on FXM: 1986’s Aliens, which is a classic in its own right, albeit of a different sort. Writer/director James Cameron’s movie takes the horror and sci-fi of Alien and combines it with breathless action to create a unique monster movie/war film hybrid that also expands the franchise’s mythos. After drifting through space in hypersleep for 57 years following the events of Alien, Ripley (a returning Weaver, giving a Best Actress Oscar-nominated performance) returns to Earth, where her tale of the Nostromo’s monstrous fate is met with skepticism. She agrees to accompany a team of Marines back to LV-426, home of a colony of xenomorphs — and this time, it’s war. Two more films from the franchise air on FXM after this, and while these can’t be considered “classics” on par with the originals, they are entertaining: Alien: Resurrection (1997), the fourth film in the original story’s series, featuring Weaver and Winona Ryder; and Alien: Covenant (2017), director Scott’s second film in the Alien prequel series, led by Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Cartoon Network, 6pm; TBS, 8pm
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other cast members from all eight Harry Potter movies reunite to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary.
Collector’s Call: “Charlie’s Angels”
MeTV, 6:30pm
Jack Condon loves Charlie's Angels so much, he even cowrote a book on the 1970s hit TV show. In this episode of Collector's Call, Jack will share his knowledge, as well as his favorite items from his Guinness World Record
