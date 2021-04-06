What To Watch 041121

Sunday, April 11
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death
discovery+
Season Premiere!
This original true-crime series that highlights the struggle to survive as innocent people find themselves caught in the wake of death and evil returns with new episodes, beginning with “The Bathtub.” In 2000, in South Barrington, Illinois, a rookie cop responds to the scene of what many believe to be the site of an accidental drowning. But for that cop, something about it doesn’t sit quite right. It’s a hunch that, 10 years later, he still hasn’t forgotten.
Golf: The Masters: Final Round
CBS, 2pm Live
The famed green jacket is awarded to the winner of the 2021 Masters following the final round today at Augusta National Golf Club.
Wild West Chronicles
INSP, 5:30pm
New Series!
This 15-episode historical docudrama anthology series is inspired by the true tales of famous characters and unsung heroes of the American West. Itfollows the legendary Bat Masterson, once a formidable gunslinger and lawman, after he trades his sheriff’s badge for a pen and becomes a newspaper reporter. In each episode, Masterson tracks down eyewitnesses who share their vivid memories of Wild Bill Hickok, Stagecoach Mary, Butch Cassidy, Bass Reeves and other remarkable characters of the Old West. As they tell their stories, a bygone age of hardship and lawlessness when fearless lawmen rode tall in the saddle and vicious criminals fought to escape justice is brought to life.
Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur
Oxygen, 7pm
Bruce McArthur was many things: friend, grandfather, mall Santa, landscaper and a ruthless serial killer who buried his victims’ body parts in the yards of his posh clientele. Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur unravels the twists and turns of the shocking investigation into Toronto’s most prolific serial killer. Through exclusive interviews with McArthur’s close friends and the homicide investigators as well as expert analyses by leading criminologists and forensic psychologists, this two-hour special uncovers how McArthur targeted, terrorized and murdered members of Toronto’s LGBTQ+ community, the Village, for nearly a decade before getting caught.
A Love to Remember
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
In this romantic comedy, after a year of interacting exclusively online, Tenley (Rhiannon Fish), an eco-conscious horticulturist, finally works up the courage to meet her online crush, Jared (James Pizzinato). When Jared doesn’t show because of a bike accident, Tenley gets mistaken for his wife at the hospital. Soon, she’s forced to keep the lie up with Jared’s entire family and his annoyingly charming best friend, Everett (Edward Ruttle), in order to save Jared’s company.
Bless the Harts: “Hot Tub-tation”
FOX, 7:30pm
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) gives Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) a hot tub for their anniversary, but it proves to be more trouble than it’s worth in the new episode “Hot Tub-tation.”
American Idol: “Top 16”
ABC, 8pm
American Idolcontinues its search for the next superstar with an all-new episode as the Top 16 are revealed and perform in hopes of securing America’s vote to the next round.
Batwoman: “Time Off for Good Behavior”
The CW, 8pm
As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Bl
