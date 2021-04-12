 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What To Watch 041121

What To Watch 041121

Sunday, April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The eight-episode second season of this biographical drama series based on the life of Mexican singer Luis Miguel (portrayed by Diego Boneta) is told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life. New episodes are available Sundays. 

 

Sunday Today With Willie Geist

NBC, 8am

On the host’s fifth anniversary, revisit Willie Geist’s in-depth interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, the late Chadwick Boseman and more. 

 

NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama 

NBC, 3:30pm Live 

The NTT IndyCar season revs up at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta are among the top drivers competing on the 17-turn road course.

 

Roll Up Your Sleeves

NBC, 7pm

This hourlong special hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden will appear during the hour and speak directly to the American public about the importance of getting the vaccine. Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez and other famous names will also be on hand to educate and empower audiences to make this important decision, and/or offer entertainment during the hour. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey. Viewers will hear from Dr. Fauci on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible.

Murders at the Boarding House: “Part Two”

Oxygen, 7pm

Detective John Cabrera must piece together the clues of Dorothea Puente’s dark past to form a picture of the grandmotherly serial killer. Meanwhile, Puente is hiding out in an L.A. motel and lining up her next victim — an elderly man she meets in a bar. But when the man recognizes Puente’s face on the news, he contacts the police and Puente is caught. Back in Sacramento, prosecutors embark on the case against Puente, and after a long, difficult trial, the judge sentences Dorothea Puente to life in prison.

 

Starting Up Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When workaholic Jillian (Anna Hutchison) gets a note that her long-lost, wealthy uncle has passed away, she finds he’s left her his beautiful mountainside cabin — and a family she never knew existed. Jillian’s plan is to sell the cabin as soon as possible and move on, but when she meets handsome caretaker Liam (Rocky Myers), he makes her an offer she can’t refuse. Sparks fly as they work together to transform the cabin into a holiday resort. When business doesn’t go as planned and she almost loses her newfound family, Jillian needs to make a decision: Will she give up everything for the love she never saw coming?

 

Bless the Harts: “Hoot ’n Haw”

FOX, 7:30pm

Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) finds out he owns extra land, and his family unexpectedly moves in on his property in the new episode “Hoot ’n Haw.”

 

Biography

A&E, 8pm

With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, this weekly programming block will feature eight original

Related Media:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News