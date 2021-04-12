What To Watch 041121

Sunday, April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series
Netflix
Season Premiere!
The eight-episode second season of this biographical drama series based on the life of Mexican singer Luis Miguel (portrayed by Diego Boneta) is told in two timelines and with a plot that will explore the difficulties Miguel faced to balance his family and professional life. New episodes are available Sundays.
Sunday Today With Willie Geist
NBC, 8am
On the host’s fifth anniversary, revisit Willie Geist’s in-depth interviews with Jerry Seinfeld, Jennifer Lopez, the late Chadwick Boseman and more.
NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama
NBC, 3:30pm Live
The NTT IndyCar season revs up at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden and Colton Herta are among the top drivers competing on the 17-turn road course.
Roll Up Your Sleeves
NBC, 7pm
This hourlong special hosted by Russell Wilson and Ciara aims to raise awareness and encourage the American public to get vaccinated to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden will appear during the hour and speak directly to the American public about the importance of getting the vaccine. Former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez and other famous names will also be on hand to educate and empower audiences to make this important decision, and/or offer entertainment during the hour. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the president, will be interviewed by Matthew McConaughey. Viewers will hear from Dr. Fauci on separating fact from fiction about the vaccines and urging all Americans to do their part in getting the vaccine when eligible.
Murders at the Boarding House: “Part Two”
Oxygen, 7pm
Detective John Cabrera must piece together the clues of Dorothea Puente’s dark past to form a picture of the grandmotherly serial killer. Meanwhile, Puente is hiding out in an L.A. motel and lining up her next victim — an elderly man she meets in a bar. But when the man recognizes Puente’s face on the news, he contacts the police and Puente is caught. Back in Sacramento, prosecutors embark on the case against Puente, and after a long, difficult trial, the judge sentences Dorothea Puente to life in prison.
Starting Up Love
UPtv, 7pm
Original Film!
When workaholic Jillian (Anna Hutchison) gets a note that her long-lost, wealthy uncle has passed away, she finds he’s left her his beautiful mountainside cabin — and a family she never knew existed. Jillian’s plan is to sell the cabin as soon as possible and move on, but when she meets handsome caretaker Liam (Rocky Myers), he makes her an offer she can’t refuse. Sparks fly as they work together to transform the cabin into a holiday resort. When business doesn’t go as planned and she almost loses her newfound family, Jillian needs to make a decision: Will she give up everything for the love she never saw coming?
Bless the Harts: “Hoot ’n Haw”
FOX, 7:30pm
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) finds out he owns extra land, and his family unexpectedly moves in on his property in the new episode “Hoot ’n Haw.”
Biography
A&E, 8pm
With unprecedented access to WWE’s archive, this weekly programming block will feature eight original
