Sunday, April 16

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

FS1, 3pm Live

Top Cup Series contenders Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson and others battle for 400 laps around “The Half Mile of Mayhem” at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway.

NBA Playoffs: Round 1

TNT, beginning at 5:30pm Live

TNT airs a tripleheader of first-round NBA playoff games today.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Katherine McCabe: The Monkees”

MeTV, 6:30pm

Katherine McCabe from Burlington, Connecticut, caught Monkee Mania as a young child watching reruns of The Monkees on television. Now, she shares her collection of memorabilia dedicated to the Monkees with rare toys, signed 8-track tapes and Peter Tork’s personal piano. With creativity and commitment, she even landed not one, but three rare sweat towels used by Micky Dolenz. Joining our ultra-fan is Charles Rosenay, a producer of Beatles and Monkees conventions. Charles brings a rare piece of memorabilia to trade, but Katherine will have to let go of a shirt personally owned by one of the Monkees if she wants to make the swap.

MLB Baseball: Texas at Houston

ESPN, 7pm Live

The World Series champion Houston Astros wrap up a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers tonight on Sunday Night Baseball.

Bob’s Burgers: “Gift Card or Buy Trying”

FOX, 8pm

When a customer leaves a $100 gift card as a tip, the Belchers go on a shopping spree in the new episode “Gift Card or Buy Trying.”

Chaos on the Farm

Lifetime, 8pm

In this eerie premiere film, a woman is shaken from the death of her beloved mother and is forced to visit her estranged aunt and uncle’s farm to tie up loose ends in her mother’s will. When she arrives at the farm, things seem almost too perfect. But after a series of strange events, she finds herself discovering dark secrets about her aunt and uncle. Stars Brook Sill, Jake Busey, Clare Kramer, Billy Armstrong and Dorian Gregory.

Call the Midwife: “Episode 5”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Nancy (Megan Cusack) oversees a child born out of wedlock, but things take a shocking turn; Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) discuss a new contraception procedure, the vasectomy; and the Board of Health delivers some unwelcome news to Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter).

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary: Warner Leads a Revolution in Filmmaking

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight, Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong celebration of Warner Bros.’ centennial spotlights productions made during the late 1960s, as the movie industry began a drastic turn away from complete studio control and toward the New Hollywood, when filmmakers and actors began having more independence. Stories were also not as constrained as they had been under the Production Code of previous decades following its dissolution in 1968, allowing for more mature themes and depictions of violence. Before getting into the films, though, TCM is showing a cartoon: Rabbit Fire (1951), director Chuck Jones’ Looney Tunes classic starring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd, and featuring the famous “Duck Season vs. Rabbit Season” argument. The film lineup then begins with the Best Picture Oscar-nominated Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966), starring Best Actress winner Elizabeth Taylor and Richar

