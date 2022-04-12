What to Watch 041722

Sunday, April 17

Easter Celebration Movies

MOVIES!, beginning at 12pm

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

MOVIES! and Turner Classic Movies each offer a celebration of today’s Easter holiday with film lineups. The triple feature on MOVIES! airs throughout the afternoon and is devoted to faith-inspired titles, beginning with Demetrius and the Gladiators, a 1954 sequel to 1953’s The Robe. Victor Mature stars as the title character, and the cast also includes Susan Hayward, Ernest Borgnine, Michael Rennie and Anne Bancroft. Next is The Bible (1966), director John Huston’s nearly three-hour epic featuring five main sections that dramatize the Bible stories about the creation, the Garden of Eden, Cain and Abel, Noah’s Ark, and Abraham, as well as shorter segments based on the building of the Tower of Babel and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah. Among The Bible’s large cast are Michael Parks, Richard Harris, George C. Scott, Ava Gardner, Peter O’Toole and Huston himself as Noah, the narrator and the voice of God. The Easter lineup on MOVIES! concludes with Come to the Stable (1949), a comedy/drama based on a true story about two French religious sisters (played by Loretta Young and Celeste Holm) who come to a small New England town and involve the townspeople in helping them build a children’s hospital. Young received a Best Actress Oscar nomination, and Holm was nominated for Best Supporting Actress along with costar Elsa Lanchester.

Turner Classic Movies’ Easter Sunday primetime double feature includes a mix of the secular and the sacred. The evening begins with Judy Garland and Fred Astaire in 1948’s Oscar-winning Easter Parade, the musical featuring classic Irving Berlin tunes like “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “A Couple of Swells.” The second film on the bill is the 1961 biblical epic King of Kings, a dramatization of the life of Jesus (portrayed by Jeffrey Hunter). — Jeff Pfeiffer

From the Source

Magnolia Network, 3pm

New Series!

Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks. The series makes its linear cable premiere with two back-to-back half-hour episodes.

2022 Movieguide Movies That Inspire

REELZ Channel, 3pm

In this hourlong special, see the top inspirational movies for families and mature audiences that were represented at Movieguide’s annual awards show celebrating the best films of 2021. Nominated movies across various categories include American Underdog, King Richard, A Quiet Place Part II, Dune, Black Widow, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Cyrano, Belfast and Sing 2.

Collector’s Call: “Wonder Woman”

MeTV, 6:30pm

Vivian Eisenstadt is a fan of all things Wonder Woman, and she’s amassed a truly super collection of over 2,000 items. In this edition of Collector’s Call, she will share some of her favorite pieces of memorabilia, including some highly valuable action figures and a rare comic book from 1941. Pop-culture historian and archivist Rob Klein will join host Lisa Whelchel to appraise Vivian’s wonderful collectibles and will offer Vivian the chance to trade

