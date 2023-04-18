Sunday, April 23

NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway is the site of the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500, contested for 188 laps around the 2.66-mile tri-oval racetrack.

Collector’s Call: “Meet John Pedersen: Pinball Machines”

MeTV, 6:30pm

Since his youth, retired electrician John Pedersen has been collecting and restoring vintage pinball machines, resulting in a collection that now takes up his entire suburban basement in Lombard, Illinois, and spills over into an airplane hangar! Host Lisa Whelchel joins John for a tour of some of his favorite games — from the very rare Cowpoke, with its animated mule kick, to the first ever Star Trek pinball machine.

MLB Baseball: N.Y. Mets at San Francisco

ESPN, 7pm Live

The N.Y. Mets are at San Francisco’s Oracle Park to put the cap on a four-game series against the Giants on Sunday Night Baseball.

The Simpsons: “Fan-ily Feud”

FOX, 8pm

Homer (voice of Dan Castellaneta) publicly disparages a pop singer and faces the ire of her vindictive and highly organized fan army. Jade Novah and Billy Eichner provide guest voices in the new episode “Fan-ily Feud.”

Home Town Takeover

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

In the premiere episode, “Meet Fort Morgan,” Ben and Erin Napier (Home Town) and Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous) will kick off the Fort Morgan revitalization by surprising residents with their plan to execute 18 projects in just four months. Dave and Jenny’s first mission, with help from HGTV star Jonathan Knight (Farmhouse Fixer), will include a home upgrade for a single mom who provides therapeutic equine riding to locals at her ranch. Jonathan also will join Dave to install new seating at a popular coffee shop, as well as invite Food Network star Molly Yeh (Girl Meets Farm) along to help create a new menu item. In addition, Ben and Erin will enlist local artists to give Main Street a refresh with an installation of two large murals that celebrate the town’s past and future.

Call the Midwife: “Episode 6”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) spearheads a new council initiative to monitor the health of working children in the borough. Meanwhile, Trixie (Helen George) is thrown into a challenging case involving an underage mother.

Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary: The Superhero Era Begins

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Marvel may rule the big-screen superhero game nowadays, but in the late 1970s and '80s, when the modern form of the comic book feature film was being introduced, it was DC Comics — which is under the Warner umbrella — that dominated the box office. That came largely through the two Warner Bros. blockbusters, starring DC's two most popular characters, that are airing tonight as part of Turner Classic Movies' monthlong celebration of the studio's centennial. Up first, though, there is a cartoon: director Chuck Jones' classic 1953 Merrie Melodies animated short Duck Dodgers in the 24 1/2th Century, starring Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and Marvin the Martian. Then, the evening's comic book-themed double feature takes off with Superman (1978), in which Christopher Reeve cemented himself as the quintessential big-screen Man of Steel.

