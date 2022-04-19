What to Watch 042422

Sunday, April 24

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

MOVIES!, 12pm

Catch a Classic!

Gene Tierney and Rex Harrison lead this 1947 fantasy that is one of the earliest, and certainly among the best executed, entries in the “sexy ghost” subgenre of romantic films. In the early 20th century, newly widowed Lucy Muir (Tierney) and her daughter (a young Natalie Wood in an early role) move into a house on the English coast that turns out to be haunted by its former owner, the boisterous and profane sea captain Daniel Gregg (Harrison), who is believed to have committed suicide there a few years earlier. The two are immediately at odds, but slowly begin to develop a mutual respect, and perhaps some stronger feelings, toward each other. Terrific performances by the leads as well as supporting cast members like George Sanders, along with the always sure-handed direction from Joseph L. Mankiewicz and one of composer Bernard Herrmann’s best film scores, all contribute to make this a funny, charming and emotional viewing experience. — Jeff Pfeiffer

NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Chase Elliot, Kyle Busch and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers compete on Talladega Superspeedway’s 2.66-mile tri-oval at the GEICO 500.

Plane Swap

Hulu, 7pm Live

Two pilots attempt to jump out of their planes, then skydive into the other plane. Following its livestream tonight, the event will be available to stream on demand on Hulu starting tomorrow.

American Song Contest: “The Qualifiers, Part 5”

NBC, 7pm

In a repeat of last Monday’s episode of the competition series, the qualifying rounds conclude as three artists from Week 4 are revealed as advancing to the semifinals, and 11 artists from across the country perform original music to earn the country’s vote for best hit song. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson host.

Kiss the Cook

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

When Kacey (Erica Deutschman), a food blogger extraordinaire with an impressive following, is approached with the opportunity to write her own cookbook, she jumps at it. The only problem is that she isn’t a very good cook. But with a little help from handsome chef Gavin (Andrew Bushell), and just a dash of undeniable chemistry, they may have the recipe for success.

The Simpsons: “My Octopus and a Teacher”

FOX, 8pm

Bart (voice of Nancy Cartwright) has a crush on his new teacher, and Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) befriends an octopus in the new episode “My Octopus and a Teacher.”

Home Town Kickstart Presented by People

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

In support of the small-town revitalization movement inspired by Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town, this new series will give six quintessential small towns across the country a major boost to reenergize their revitalization efforts. In each episode, HGTV experts will take the lead on three projects for each town — refresh the home of a local hero, revamp a small business and reinvigorate a public space to enhance residents’ quality of life and engender community pride.

Call the Midwife: “Episode 6”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

There are new beginnings at Nonnatus House as Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) runs a tight ship and Shelagh (Laura Main) has joined the team to ease their busy workload. Meanwhile, Lucille (Leonie Elliott) prepares for her first day back

