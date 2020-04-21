What To Watch 042620

Sunday, April 26
Best of the West
SundanceTV, 4pm
Catch a Classic!
Clint Eastwood features in this afternoon’s Best of the West programming block, with High Plains Drifter, Joe Kidd, Pale Riderand Unforgivenairing today.
God Friended Me
CBS, 8pm
Series Finale!
CBS won’t be picking up a third season of God Friended Me, so the series will conclude with a two-part finale tonight. In “Miracles,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (guest star Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the creator of the God Account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father. Then in “The Mountain,” Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali (Javicia Leslie), as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.
The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests”
FOX, 8pm
When Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes), a young charismatic new preacher, comes to town and shakes things up at church, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) investigates his mysterious past in Part 1 of the two-part episode “Warrin’ Priests.”
When Calls the Heart: “Don’t Go”
Hallmark Channel, 8pm
Season Finale!
The frontier drama giveth: Schoolteacher Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) receives good news about the book she’s written! And taketh away? A prisoner transfer goes horribly wrong for hero Mountie Nathan (Kevin McGarry).
Killer in the Guest House
Lifetime, 8pm
Original Film!
Gina, a struggling fashion photographer, is forced to rent out her guest house as a means of paying the mortgage. But when her new tenant, Mark, a hunky pilot, is revealed to be a dangerous and womanizing con man, Gina finds herself in the shoot of her life. Stars Chelsea Hobbs and Marcus Rosner.
Duncanville: “Judge Annie”
FOX, 8:30pm
Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) share their old swimming spot with the kids. Everything is awesome, until a rich resident buys the land, drains the swimming hole and takes the kids to court for trespassing. Judy Sheindlin provides a guest voice in the new episode “Judge Annie.”
Belgravia
EPIX, 9pm
The depths of Stephen’s (James Fleet) problems are revealed, causing John (Adam James) to set his manipulative sights on Charles (Jack Bardoe) and Caroline (Harriet Walter) as a way to make money; Susan (Alice Eve) isn’t shy about exploiting the Trenchards’ new social circle.
Bob’s Burgers: “The Handyman Can”
FOX, 9pm
When Teddy (voice of Larry Murphy) finds himself doubting his abilities as a handyman, the kids build up his confidence in the new episode “The Handyman Can.”
The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Finds & Moments You Never Saw”
History, 9pm
This two-hour episode looks back on seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Islandand counts down the 10 most incredible finds of the series while also airing hours and hours of footage that have ended up on the cutting room floor.
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Mother&r
Related Media:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!