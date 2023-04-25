The classic 1987 psychosexual thriller about an affair that takes a volatile turn when a woman (played by Lizzy Caplan, stepping into the character of Alex Forrest, a role that earned Glenn Close a Best Actress Oscar nomination) refuses to allow a married man (Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas in the film) to end their relationship is reimagined to explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss and Reno Wilson also star. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to Warner Bros.’ centennial concludes today with a mixture of comedy and drama from across the studio’s various decades in existence, with two films making their TCM premieres. The lineup features Sunrise at Campobello (1960), led by Ralph Bellamy and Best Actress Oscar nominee Greer Garson; A Cry in the Dark (1988), headlined by Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep; Tortoise Beats Hare (1941), a Merrie Melodies cartoon directed by Tex Avery that stars Bugs Bunny and introduces Cecil Turtle; Chariots of Fire (1981), winner of four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Score (Vangelis); The Right Stuff (1983), which also took home four Academy Awards, including one for Bill Conti’s musical score; The Killing Fields (1984), starring Sam Waterston and Best Supporting Actor winner Haing S. Ngor; Rabbit of Seville (1950), a Chuck Jones-directed Looney Tunes short starring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, with its humor paced musically around the overture to the Rossini opera The Barber of Seville; Malcolm X (1992), cowritten and directed by Spike Lee, and starring Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington in the title role; Million Dollar Baby (2004, TCM premiere), winner of four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actress (Hilary Swank), Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman) and Directing (Clint Eastwood, who also received a Best Actor nomination); the Best Picture Oscar-winning historical thriller/drama Argo (2012, TCM premiere); and Going in Style (1979), a heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg in his final feature film role. — Jeff Pfeiffer