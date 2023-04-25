Sunday, April 30
Fatal Attraction
Paramount+
New Series!
The classic 1987 psychosexual thriller about an affair that takes a volatile turn when a woman (played by Lizzy Caplan, stepping into the character of Alex Forrest, a role that earned Glenn Close a Best Actress Oscar nomination) refuses to allow a married man (Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas in the film) to end their relationship is reimagined to explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss and Reno Wilson also star. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.
Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary Celebration Concludes
TCM, beginning at 6:30am
Catch a Classic!
Turner Classic Movies’ monthlong salute to Warner Bros.’ centennial concludes today with a mixture of comedy and drama from across the studio’s various decades in existence, with two films making their TCM premieres. The lineup features Sunrise at Campobello (1960), led by Ralph Bellamy and Best Actress Oscar nominee Greer Garson; A Cry in the Dark (1988), headlined by Best Actress nominee Meryl Streep; Tortoise Beats Hare (1941), a Merrie Melodies cartoon directed by Tex Avery that stars Bugs Bunny and introduces Cecil Turtle; Chariots of Fire (1981), winner of four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Original Score (Vangelis); The Right Stuff (1983), which also took home four Academy Awards, including one for Bill Conti’s musical score; The Killing Fields (1984), starring Sam Waterston and Best Supporting Actor winner Haing S. Ngor; Rabbit of Seville (1950), a Chuck Jones-directed Looney Tunes short starring Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, with its humor paced musically around the overture to the Rossini opera The Barber of Seville; Malcolm X (1992), cowritten and directed by Spike Lee, and starring Best Actor nominee Denzel Washington in the title role; Million Dollar Baby (2004, TCM premiere), winner of four Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actress (Hilary Swank), Supporting Actor (Morgan Freeman) and Directing (Clint Eastwood, who also received a Best Actor nomination); the Best Picture Oscar-winning historical thriller/drama Argo (2012, TCM premiere); and Going in Style (1979), a heist comedy starring George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasberg in his final feature film role. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series: Würth 400
FS1, 2pm Live
Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers do 400 laps around Dover Motor Speedway’s “Monster Mile.”
NTT IndyCar Series: Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
NBC, 3:30pm Live
Barber Motorsports Park outside of Birmingham hosts the NTT IndyCar Series Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, contested on the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road circuit.
Collector’s Call: “Meet Arthur Moses: Houdini”
MeTV, 6:30pm
After picking up a library book on Harry Houdini in the seventh grade, Fort Worth’s Arthur Moses became enamored by the magician’s skill and bravado. The book sparked his collecting bug and over the past several decades, Arthur amassed a historic and valuable collection dedicated to Harry
