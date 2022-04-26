What to Watch 050122

Sunday, May 1

NTT IndyCar Series: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

NBC, 1pm Live

Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou, Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden lead the field of contenders as Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham hosts the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

NASCAR Cup Series: DuraMAX Drydene 400

FS1, 3pm Live

Dover International Speedway’s “Monster Mile” in Delaware is the site of the Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400, with Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and 2021 race winner Alex Bowman among the top contenders.

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

ESPN, 7pm Live

NL East rivals duke it out at Citi Field as Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies visit Pete Alonso and the N.Y. Mets on Sunday Night Baseball.

Aloha With Love

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Big-city architect Gemma (Tiffany Smith) flies to Hawaii to handle the estate of her late aunt, who has requested that she first renovate the house. Ben (Trevor Donovan), a handsome country-boy contractor, helps Gemma revive the home, and in the process also revitalizes her.

Malory Towers

BYUtv, 7:30pm

Season Finale!

The family drama set at an English girls’ boarding school just after World War II, and based on Enid Blyton’s novels, concludes its second season.

Duncanville

FOX, 7:30pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 3 premiere episode “Gamer vs. Gamer,” Duncan (voice of Amy Poehler) and his friends visit a Twitch star’s private island, only to end up hunted in a viral event for charity.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 14 brings the return of Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield and Drew Sidora. Former friend Marlo Hampton is back as a Housewife, along with new member Sanya Richards-Ross, a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS, 8pm

In “Hard for the Money,” the first of two new episodes tonight, NCIS investigates the murder of a woman employed in the Navy’s missile defense program and its connection to stolen missile technology. Then in “Live Free or Die Standing,” NCIS works with DEA Agent Talia Del Campo (guest star Mercedes Mason) to find a missing whistleblower set to testify against gun manufacturers marketing to drug cartels.

Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

In Season 8 of the survival competition series, some of the franchise’s most skilled and experienced survivalists, along with some rookies, test themselves against the unforgiving jungle of the Peruvian Amazon — with challenges including a 15-foot anaconda, pounding rainstorms, aggressive bullet ants and even poisonous plants.

The Simpsons: “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun”

FOX, 8pm

Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) joins the high school marching band and finds an unlikely mentor in Shauna Chalmers in the new episode “Girls Just Shauna Have Fun.”

Call the Midwife: “Episode 7”

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

An unforeseen event in Poplar means that Nonnatus House suffers its biggest threat yet. Meanwhile, Timothy (Max Macmillan) returns home from university after falling ill, while Sisters Hilda (Fenella W

Related Media:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

