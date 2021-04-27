What to Watch 050221

Sunday, May 2
Vincenzo
Netflix
Season Finale!
The South Korean action drama concludes its first season with this episode. It follows a Korean-Italian Mafia lawyer who, during a visit to his motherland, gives an unrivaled conglomerate a taste of its own medicine with a side of justice.
NASCAR Cup Series: Buschy McBusch Race 400
FS1, 3pm Live
Yes, the Buschy McBusch Race 400 is really this race’s name. The sponsor held a fan vote, and that was the winner. Fortunately, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars will let the best man/machine determine the winner today at Kansas Speedway.
NTT IndyCar Series: Xpel 375
NBCSN, 5pm Live
NTT IndyCar Series drivers compete in the second of two races this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
Woman of the Year
TCM, 6pm
Catch a Classic!
Before Katharine Hepburn ever met Spencer Tracy, she wanted him as her costar in this 1942 romantic comedy/drama directed by George Stevens. Conceived to build on the smashing comeback Hepburn had made in The Philadelphia Story, Woman of the Year is the story of rival newspaper reporters who wed, only to find that their careers aren’t so compatible when they both demonstrate unflinching commitment to their work. The freewheeling but pinpoint-sharp screenplay by Ring Lardner Jr. and Michael Kanin won an Oscar, and Hepburn was nominated for Best Actress. In the film, the legendary Hollywood pair forged a fresh and realistic vision of what marriage could be, and it marked the beginning of the long-lasting personal and professional union between Hepburn and Tracy, who would go on to make eight more films together. Woman of the Year stands as a dazzling, funny and sometimes rueful observation of what it takes for men and women to get along — both in the workplace and out of it.
Bless the Harts: “The Drincan Temple”
FOX, 7:30pm
Wayne (voice of Ike Barinholtz) opens a bar with his best buddy, Travis (guest voice of Kenan Thompson), in the new episode “The Drincan Temple.”
Biography: “Macho Man” Randy Savage
A&E, 8pm
This is the larger-than-life story of one of the most colorful and charismatic superstars to ever step foot inside the ring. With two WWE Championships, four WCW World Championships and a 14-month reign as Intercontinental Champion, Randy Savage became known for his famous catchphrases, larger-than-life personality and the enormous, flashy robes he wore into the ring.
American Idol: “Disney Night”
ABC, 8pm Live
The season gets closer to crowning its winner on this all-new, magical episode. To kick off the night, the results of the Comeback show will be announced. Then, after the top nine travel to Walt Disney World for a one-on-one session with a celebrity mentor and inspiration from the Most Magical Place on Earth, the season’s top 10 contestants, including the Comeback winner, will perform a song from the renowned Disney songbook in hopes of securing America’s real-time vote. The top seven finalists will be revealed at the end of the episode.
The Equalizer: “Hunting Grounds”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Hunting Grounds,” McCall (Queen Latifah) races to find a woman kidnapped by a serial killer whose past crimes went undetected because the victims were from marginalized communities.
