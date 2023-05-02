Sunday, May 7

Rabbit Hole

Paramount+

Season Finale!

The first season of this Kiefer Sutherland-led espionage thriller concludes today.

Formula 1 Racing: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

ABC, 2pm Live

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez and other F1 stars race at Miami International Autodrome, a temporary 3.362-mile, 19-turn circuit around Hard Rock Stadium.

The Masters Agility Championship at Westminster

FOX, 2pm

Top agility dogs maneuver through timed obstacle courses at the 10th Anniversary Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, held this year at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Bravo, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 15 of this reality TV empire is back with housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross returning to fulfill all your drama needs.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing

Discovery Channel, 8pm

New Series!

It’s a big deal for the Naked and Afraid world in this new three-phase competition. Phase 1 of the challenge finds survivalists in pairs, where they must make it through 21 days together. In a huge twist, if a competitor chooses to tap, their partner is also automatically eliminated. Together, they must hunt for food, water, fire and shelter and — in a franchise first — earn the tools needed to survive. In Phase 2, the remaining survivalists enter a group challenge to compete both with and against their teammates. With the final phase comes an unprecedented, everyone-out-for-themselves fight to the finish with a grueling three-day journey to extraction. The winner claims the $100,000 cash prize and earns Naked and Afraid’s first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.

The Simpsons: “The Very Hungry Caterpillars”

FOX, 8pm

When a plague of insects shuts down Springfield, the Simpsons face their greatest challenge yet: spending time in lockdown with each other. Rob Lowe is a guest voice in the new episode “The Very Hungry Caterpillars.”

Her Affair to Die For

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

In this new thriller, a woman’s seductive roommate becomes obsessed with her father, stopping at nothing to possess him. Stars Ryan Francis and Meghan Carrasquillo.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm (WTTW Chicago, 7pm)

Season Finale!

As Season 12 concludes with the official beginning of Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew’s (Olly Rix) wedding, a series of small and great disasters threatens to impede the day; a horrific car crash turns into a race against time; and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) hatches a plan to save Nonnatus House once and for all.

Anne Baxter 100th Birthday Double Feature

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

To celebrate Oscar-winning Hollywood starlet Anne Baxter, who would have turned 100 today, Turner Classic Movies is featuring two of her most beloved films back-to-back. First up is All About Eve (1950), in which she plays the titular Eve, a seemingly innocent woman who worships an aging Broadway star named Margo, played by Bette Davis, and insinuates herself into Margo’s life. The film won six Oscars, and both Baxter and Davis were nominated for Best Actr

