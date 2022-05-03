What to Watch 050822

Sunday, May 8

Love in the Jungle

discovery+

New Series!

This series pushes the dating scene into the world of nature and asks the question: Is the key to finding true love mating like animals, rather than dating like humans? Fourteen unlucky-in-love singles are ready to test that theory as they participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom, and do so with little to no verbal communication. Shot in a private eco-reserve in Colombia, the series is even narrated in the spirit of classic natural history documentaries, offering expert observational insight into the humans’ animalistic behaviors as if seen for the first time in the wild.

Mothers in the Movies — Part 2

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Happy Mother’s Day! Turner Classic Movies’ Sunday salute to films featuring memorable maternal figures offers an expanded nine-film, 18-and-a-half-hour lineup on Mom’s big day, featuring, in order: The Catered Affair (1956), starring Bette Davis; The Old Maid (1939), again led by Davis; No Man of Her Own (1950), featuring Barbara Stanwyck; Imitation of Life (1934), with Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers; The Sun Comes Up (1949), led by Jeanette MacDonald and canine star Lassie; Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965), starring Carol Lynley; Madame X (1966), with Lana Turner; I Remember Mama (1948), led by Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne; and Places in the Heart (1984), starring Best Actress Oscar winner Sally Field. — Jeff Pfeiffer

Always Mother’s Day Marathon

Antenna TV, beginning at 8am

In celebration of Mother’s Day, this all-day marathon features curated episodes of classic TV series like Maude, The Jeffersons, The Partridge Family, Alice, One Day at a Time, Family Ties and more that deal with various themes and storylines related to motherhood. Visit antennatv.tv to see if Antenna TV is available in your area.

MLB Sunday Leadoff: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

Peacock, 11:30am Live; pregame coverage begins at 11am

For 18 Sundays starting this month, Peacock is the exclusive home of Major League Baseball’s first ever Sunday morning package. The service will livestream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game each Sunday beginning today with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox from Fenway Park in Boston. This first game will also be simulcast on the NBC broadcast network, with the remaining 17 games available only on Peacock’s premium service. Jason Benetti is the MLB Sunday Leadoff play-by-play announcer, and he will be joined in the booth each week by local analysts from the participating teams. The other games streaming on Peacock this month are: San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves (May 15); St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates (May 22); and San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds (May 29).

Ranch to Table

Magnolia Network, 2pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 of this series that follows seventh-generation cattle rancher and entrepreneur Elizabeth Poett makes its linear Magnolia Network debut. The series continues to follow Poett as she runs her family’s 14,000-acre ranch while crafting regional dishes using her own fresh ingredients.

Formula 1 Racing: Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

ABC, 3:30pm LiveRelated Media:

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

