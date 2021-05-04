What to Watch 050921

Sunday, May 9
2021 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 4
TCM, all day
Catch a Classic!
The fourth and final day of the 2021 TCM Classic Film Festival features one of its standout highlights bright and early in the morning on Turner Classic Movies: a 70th anniversary screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 suspense masterpiece Strangers on a Train. The film will be accompanied by a retrospective piece from Warner Bros. titled Strangers on a Train: A Hitchcock Classic. Other festival highlights today on TCM: The China Syndrome (1979), featuring an introduction that star Michael Douglas recorded for the 2017 festival; a restored version of the pre-Code drama Her Man (1930), making its TCM premiere; a restored version of Princesse Tam-Tam (1935), the French film starring Josephine Baker; and Fame (1980), with an intro by costar Debbie Allen. Other festival films also air throughout the day on TCM, and are available to stream on HBO Max. For more information, visit filmfestival.tcm.com. — Jeff Pfeiffer
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway
FS1, 3:30pm Live
The Cup Series races on South Carolina’s “Too Tough to Tame” track during NASCAR’s Official Throwback Weekend, which pays tribute to stock-car racing’s roots and features cars with the sport’s most memorable paint schemes.
American Ninja Warrior: “The American Ninja Warrior Women’s Championship”
NBC, 7pm
In the inaugural ANW Women’s Championship, 12 elite female competitors battle across two daunting courses. The top four finishers advance to race head-to-head on the Power Tower, with the winner taking home $50,000 and becoming the first ever American Ninja Warrior Women’s Champion.
Bless the Harts: “When You Lose, You Win”
FOX, 7:30pm
When the Harts are stuck inside on Violet’s (voice of Jillian Bell) rainy spring break, Jenny (voice of Kristen Wiig) gets incredibly competitive about board games in the new episode “When You Lose, You Win.”
Biography: Booker T
A&E, 8pm
Booker T is an 11-time WCW Tag Team Champion, a six-time World Champion, winner of the 2006 King of the Ring Tournament, and a two-time (2013 and 2019) inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. In addition to his Hall of Fame career in the ring, Booker T also went on to become a color commentator for WWE’s weekly programming.
The Top Ten Revealed: “Smokin’ ‘Hot’ Songs for Summer”
AXS TV, 8pm
Season Premiere!
The countdown show returns for Season 4 as host Katie Daryl and a rotating panel of icons and experts from across the entertainment spectrum weigh in on the absolute best artists, albums and songs in a wide variety of fun and unique categories, kicking off tonight with “Smokin’ ‘Hot’ Songs for Summer.” The new season boasts a slate of first-time panelists — including KISS frontman Paul Stanley, Full House star Jodie Sweetin, American Idol finalist and singer-songwriter James Durbin, Grammy-winning songstress Macy Gray, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean, comedian Margaret Cho, Variety music critic Chris Willman and more — as well as returning favorites such as Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and Matt Pinfield.
The Equalizer: “Lifeline”
CBS, 8pm
In the new episode “Lifeline,” McCall (Queen Latifah) works remotely to aid a jou
