What To Watch 051020

What To Watch 0510-0516

Sunday, May 10

“Mommie Dearest” Mother’s Day

IFC, beginning at 9am

Spend a somewhat campy Mother’s Day with back-to-back airings of the 1981 film Mommie Dearest, a docudrama based on Christina Crawford’s book of the same name that portrayed her adoptive mother, famed actress Joan Crawford, as abusive and manipulative. Faye Dunaway portrays Joan, with Diana Scarwid as the adult Christina, in a film that didn’t get too many positive reviews but maintains a cheesy sort of charm.

 

Happy Mummy’s Day Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 1pm

Get wrapped up in 10 hours of mummy movies today. The marathon begins with The Scorpion King(2002), followed by The Mummy(1999), The Mummy Returns(2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor(2008).

 

The Love Boat

MeTV, 5pm

We’re expecting you aboard The Love Boatfor special episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors and Ronnie Schell.

 

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

ABC, 7pm

After the success of the first iteration, Ryan Seacrest returns as host for all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the onscreen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

 

The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Break Up Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

From the sounds of Whitesnake to Bon Jovi, the panel counts down the 1980s songs that were the soundtracks to heartbreak.

 

The Simpsons: “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls. 

 

Outlander: “Never My Love”

Starz, 8pm

Season Finale!

Claire and Jamie Fraser close another chapter in their beloved love story, as the 12-episode Season 5 ends tonight. Season 6 will continue their story and will follow the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

 

Happy Mother’s Day

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Sit down with Mom tonight and watch a Mother’s Day double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the 1948 drama I Remember Mama, starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne, Best Supporting Actress nominees Barbara Bel Geddes and Ellen Corby, and Best Supporting Actor nominee Oscar Homolka. That’s followed by Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Anne Shirley in Stella Dallas(1937). 

 

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Save a Horse, Ride a Rockstar”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country music superstars Big & Rich visit with host Sammy Hagar.

 

Duncanville: “Wolf Mother”

FOX, 8:30pm

Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) feels underappreciated on Mother’s Day, so she adopts Wolf (voice of Zach Cherry), who seems to care more about her than her own kids do. 

 

Live From Daryl’s House: “Grace Potter”

AXS TV, 9pm

In a Mother

